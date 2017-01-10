The 21 Best Events in Denver, January 10-16

Scene from the Buffalo Bill Superhero exhibit. Brandon Marshall

If you haven't already polished your cowboy boots for the National Western Stock Show, dust 'em off for an exhibit honoring Buffalo Bill's Wild West show. Or check out one of the many art shows, plays, benefits and food events delights happening between Tuesday, January 10, and Monday, January 16.

Tuesday, January 10

At one point, William F. Cody was the most famous man in the world, touring the globe with his Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. When he died in Denver on January 10, 1917, he was broke — but his very rich legacy lives on. This year, the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave — where Cody was buried on June 3, 1917, after the ground thawed — is hosting A Visit to the Wild West, an exhibit examining Buffalo Bill’s Wild West through posters, photographs and artifacts. On Tuesday, January 10, the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave — a Denver Mountain Park on Lookout Mountain — will offer free admission to mark the hundredth anniversary of the showman’s death; at 7 p.m. there will be a candlelight vigil by his grave, complete with a prayer from former Denver auditor Dennis Gallagher. Get more information at buffalobill.org.

Anime fans, take note: The Sie FilmCenter will screen the thirteenth film in the One Piece series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. One Piece Film: Gold tells the story of a group of pirates that meets the ruler of Gran Tesoro, an urban hub of decadence and entertainment, where everyone from Marines to millionaires congregate, safely away from the clutches of the World Government. Gild Tesoro, an emperor who wins loyalty with his wealth, is threatening to overturn the world order so he can achieve his sprawling ambitions. If you miss the first screening, don’t worry: The Hiroaki Miyamoto-directed film will run again on January 14 and 16. Check denverfilm.org for a schedule and tickets, $7 to $11.

Katherine Marlowe is no ordinary romance novelist. Her stories are rooted in closely observed details from England’s Regency era, a glamorous time that simmered with secret passions too scandalous to admit out loud. Marlowe avoids many of the clichés of the historical genre by focusing on LGBTQ protagonists who must navigate the stuffy mores of their era. While her stories satisfy readers’ appetites for “handsome men smooching,” there’s a deeper meaning and greater insight hidden in her lusty prose. Join Marlowe and a gaggle of her faithful readers at the Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street in Boulder, for a reading from her latest book, The Blue Ribbon, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. Visit the store or call 303-447-2074 to learn more and buy $5 vouchers, which go toward the book’s price.

EXPAND Alison Bechdel's novel about coming out made for an award-winning musical. Joan Marcus

Cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home, told a coming-out story with insights into growing up, family dynamics and how our view of where we come from changes over time. It had tender universal moments that were relatable for everyone. Add some great songs, and it sounds like the perfect musical, right? Fun Home — the musical — won the Tony for Best Musical in 2015 and is now hitting the road, landing in Denver at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. show on Tuesday, January 10. The show runs daily except Mondays through January 22. Purchase tickets, starting at $30, at denvercenter.org or by calling 800-641-1222.

Wednesday, January 11

Dana Gould has done several HBO specials and two one-hour Showtime specials and has appeared on The Late Show With David Letterman, Conan and Real Time With Bill Maher. His monthly podcast, The Dana Gould Hour, is a hilarious and inventive exploration of comedy. Lately, Gould has been working behind the scenes as the creator and executive producer of IFC’s Stan Against Evil, a horror/comedy series that doesn’t skimp on the scares. Gould stops by the Dairy Arts Center, 2950 Walnut Street in Boulder, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11; tickets, $15, are available at tickets.thedairy.org or 303-444-7328.

Linger chef/owner Justin Cucci has been an advocate of alternative and sustainable protein sources for years and has been experimenting with cricket-based dishes on Linger’s menu to help Denver diners come to terms with great food made with creepy, crawly ingredients. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, Linger, 2030 West 30th Avenue, will host the Denver Bug Banquet & Benefit, a five-course feast from guest chef David George Gordon, famed insect cook and author of The Eat-a-Bug Cookbook. For $75 each, guests will receive five dishes made with insects paired with a wine or craft beer. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Rocky Mountain Cricket Ranch, Colorado’s only edible-insect farm, which provides crickets for Linger’s bug-based tacos and empanadas. Advance tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

EXPAND A clip from John Jota Leaños's animated documentary Frontera! Revolt and Rebellion on the Rio Grande. John Jota Leaños

The Denver Art Museum’s big spring show, Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place, doesn’t open until February. But the spirit of the coming exhibition — a series of site-specific statements by Latino artists on modern life in the American West — will drive the museum’s first Logan Lecture of 2017 with a talk by Mi Tierra participant John Jota Leaños, a San Francisco-based sociopolitical new-media artist. Hear Leaños discuss his work and how he’ll approach the Mi Tierra theme at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in Sharp Auditorium, located in the basement of the DAM’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway. The evening ends, as always, with a meet-and-greet reception at the nearby Art, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway. Individual tickets range from $8 to $18 (or free for DAM Contemporaries members and students), or opt for a six-lecture winter/spring season pass, ranging from $48 to $72. Purchase tickets at denverartmuseum.org or call 720-913-0130.

Thursday, January 12

Ben Kronberg is among the most successful of Denver comedy expatriates, having amassed an impressive list of credits and accomplishments since moving to New York City. But even with high-profile appearances on Late Night With Seth Meyers, John Oliver’s New York Standup Show and the Comedy Central Half Hour, Kronberg stills like to drop in at low-profile Denver open mics to weird people out. With his puckish wit and impermeable poker face on stage, Kronberg is the sort of comic who inspires outlandish stories and admiration from his peers. Join the prodigal Denverite and local comics Rachel Weeks, Zac Maas and Janae Burris on Thursday, January 12, for a homecoming at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show; tickets are $10. Get yours and more information at theorientaltheater.com or 720-420-0030.

If we are, in fact, entering dark times in America, the omniscient Vicki Myhren Gallery picked the right exhibit to kick off 2017. The touring show Dusk to Dusk: Unsettled, Unraveled, Unreal, organized by the Samek Art Museum at Bucknell University and curated by museum director Richard Rinehart, brings a multi-faceted, multi-national, multi-artist grouping of works drawn from the private Ekard Collection, all of which speak to repression, displacement and alienation running rampant in modern times. It won’t be pretty, but it will contain provocative works by artists ranging from Louise Bourgeois and Salvador Dalí to a more contemporary global crew, and it will leave you thinking about tomorrow and how to make things better. Dusk to Dusk opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, and runs through February 26 at the Myhren, 2121 East Asbury Avenue on the University of Denver campus. Learn more at vicki-myhren-gallery.du.edu.

Curious Theatre Company’s ambitious serial storytelling series, which began with Tarell Alvin McCraney’s powerful trio of Brother/Sister Plays, will sail into the completion of its second cycle — The Elliot Trilogy, by Quiara Alegría Hudes — to start off 2017. The final Elliot play, The Happiest Song Plays Last, opens for two nights of previews starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Curious, 1080 Acoma Street. Song brings to a close three chapters in the story of the recurring character Elliot, who starts out as a young Puerto Rican soldier from north Philly fighting overseas in the first installment and ends up reenacting his wartime experience as an actor for a film being made in Jordan in the last. Curious will punch up The Happiest Song, a play that works alone or as part of the trilogy, with live Puerto Rican and Middle Eastern music. The production runs through February 18; for information and tickets, $18 to $50, visit curioustheatre.org.

