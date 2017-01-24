The 21 Best Events in Denver, January 24-30

Elizabeth Stanbro's art stops by the Rayback Collective. Elizabeth Stanbro Art

A new documentary explores the dangers of the beauty industry, gentrification is a hot topic at Regis University, and musicians tackle inclusivity. It's all in this week's 21 best events in Denver.

Tuesday, January 24

When next you hear the voice of God, it will sound strangely like the greeting you used to get at the Westword office. That’s because on Tuesday, January 24, talented Steven Burge, once our receptionist, will move from understudy to lead in An Act of God at the Garner Galleria Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Burge is taking over for Wesley Taylor in the play written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum, thirteen-time Emmy winner for his work as a head writer with The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. Which means that in his role as God/Michael, Burge will have plenty of material to work with — but he’s certain to give it his own hilarious twist. Heaven help us! Burge will stay with the show through March 12; find out more at denvercenter.org or call 800-641-1222.

Denver is suffering growing pains these days, and there’s no more painful subject than gentrification. The SEED Institute at Regis University has joined forces with the Alliance for a Sustainable Colorado for a three-night event, Gentrification in Denver: The Challenges, the Possibilities and the People, that will run from Tuesday, January 24, through Thursday, January 26. Each session goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Alliance Center, 1536 Wynkoop Street, and offers a lineup of stellar panelists; the first night will focus on the challenges Denver faces as its population rises and competition for housing increases. All of the sessions are free, but registration is encouraged; find out more on the News & Events page at regis.edu.

Wednesday, January 25

British-born artist Melanie Smith has long called Mexico City home, and it’s Mexico that informs her multimedia works, from installations to video and painting. And although she’s not among the artists taking part in Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place, which opens in February at the Denver Art Museum, that alone makes her point of view relevant as a prelude to the exhibit. She’s also fascinating, making her a not-to-miss participant in the DAM’s Logan Lecture series. Hear Smith speak on her work and the effect of physical place on Latin-American modernism beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in Sharp Auditorium at the Denver Art Museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway. A free meet-the-artist reception follows at the nearby Art, a Hotel. For information and tickets, $8 to $18, visit denverartmuseum.org.

Rock climbing comes with inevitable risks. Those pushing the boundaries of the sport and climbing unmapped routes put themselves in the cross-hairs of death regularly, all for a glorious ascent. Uncharted Lines tells the story of four such climbers — Paul Robinson, Jimmy Webb, Daniel Woods and Chris Sharma — as they take on some of the world’s most difficult ascents, including climbs in Russia, Zimbabwe and the Rocky Mountains. The cast and crew will be at the movie’s premiere, 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street in Boulder (doors open at 6). For information and tickets, $13 to $16, go to bouldertheater.com or call 303-786-7030.

Things heat up at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Festival. Breckenridge Creative Arts

Thursday, January 26

When times are dark, look to the light. At the third annual Breckenridge Fire Arts Festival, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. every evening from Thursday, January 26, through Sunday, January 29, you’ll find plenty of light with large-scale flammable works of art, fire dancers, fire-breathing robots, raku- and wood-firing ovens and other sizzling sights all ablaze. Drive up to Breckenridge for a night’s show, take a day trip or make a long weekend of it: During daylight hours, there will be things to do whether you ski or not, including scoping out the progress of International Snow Sculpture Championships competitors starting January 28. (The final sculptures will be on display the following weekend.) The fire-art extravaganza is free to view; learn more about the fest online at breckcreate.org/faf.

Boulder’s Rayback Collective, at 2775 Valmont Road, has already cornered the market on laid-back dining in the Republic, combining revolving choices of food-truck fare with live music, movie screenings and thirty beers, ciders and wines on tap. You can add open-air art gallery to that list when the Rayback Art Park pops up for business from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 26. More than 25 vendors will set up shop at the indoor/outdoor venue, offering fine art, handcrafted jewelry, home goods, body-care products, food items and more; Rayback will even host a traditional Chinese tea service. Stick around after dark, because fire spinners will add some dazzle to the grounds beginning at 8 p.m. Admission to the family-friendly event is free; visit the Facebook event page for more information and a list of vendors.

In 2015, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver launched its “I’m an Artist” program to underwrite 1,000 free museum memberships for working artists. Now the MCA is building on the program’s success by adding 800 more complimentary memberships. To celebrate the expansion, the museum is throwing an I’m an Artist Relaunch Party from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, at the MCA, 1485 Delgany Street. The bash costs only a penny (yes, one cent!) for non-members and includes admission to the museum. Bartender-in-residence Kevin Galaba of the Denver Press Club will be serving up drinks, and Vules Jerne will provide musical entertainment. For more information, search “I’m an Artist” on Facebook.

