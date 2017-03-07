The 21 Best Events in Denver, March 7-13

May you always carry the luck of the Irish. Ken Hamblin

Time to ditch the red hearts and Cupid arrows: We are officially into St. Patrick's Day territory. Celebrate the annual drunkfest — er, we mean, religious holiday? — at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11. It's just one of the many offerings we have in this week's 21 best events.

Tuesday, March 7

Are you experienced? So asked the guitar god Jimi Hendrix in his 1967 debut album that changed rock and roll forever. Though Hendrix lived a short life, dying just three years later, his legacy lives on in the Experience Hendrix tour, which celebrates him through the eyes of performers including Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Ana Popovic. The tour stops at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Find tickets, which start at $53, at altitudetickets.com.

Wednesday, March 8

We can't change the past, but we sure can make fun of it. Join the Alternate History improv group and go on a journey of what-ifs, at Deer Pile, 206 East 13th Avenue. Performers will act out important moments from the past, slightly changed, to see how it might alter our journey through space and time. There's no end to the possibilities. The free show starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. For more information, visit Deer Pile's Facebook page.

Palenque Mezcaleria, the little Oaxacan-style bar behind Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, 1294 South Broadway, is the perfect location for a deep dive into the flavors of Mexico’s most mysterious spirit. Join mezcal and tequila expert Steve Olson for an Agave Master Class at Palenque on Thursday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. The class will present the complexities of Del Maguey, the forerunner of America’s current obsession with agave spirits. Taste the company’s finest expressions from several Oaxacan distilleries and then stick around for a cocktail reception. The class is free (though cocktails afterward aren’t), but seating is limited; register in advance at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, March 9

A founding member of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, Jay Chandrasekhar co-wrote, directed and starred in Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest. He’s proved himself equally skilled as a director-for-hire on shows like Arrested Development and Community, as well as in the big-screen adaptation of The Dukes of Hazzard. A true polymath, Chandrasekhar has a book called Mustache Shenanigans coming out on March 28, and he performs in comedy clubs all over the country when his film-shooting schedule permits. With Super Troopers 2 currently in post-production, there’s no better time for fans to learn for themselves that Chandrasekhar is every bit as talented in front of a microphone as he is behind a camera. Chandrasekhar will headline Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village, for three days starting Thursday, March 9, but we recommend taking advantage of the discounted $16 tickets for Thursday’s show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Call 720-274-6800 or visit comedyworks.com for tickets and information.

The Denver boutique Goldyn will collaborate with DAM Contemporaries, a support organization for the Denver Art Museum’s modern and contemporary galleries, to produce the Aftershock Fashion Show, a visual tribute to the museum’s current exhibit, Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s. Inspired by Shock Wave’s focus on the minimal and avant-garde style of late-twentieth-century Japanese couture, Goldyn will bring new takes on pioneering looks by Issey Miyake, Kenzo Takada, Kansai Yamamoto, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe to the runway, with audio and visual accompaniment from the Avatar Movement Dance Company, Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare, the florist Sacred Thistle and multimedia installationist Justin Gitlin, aka Cacheflowe. The fun begins with eats and drinks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Denver Art Museum’s North Building, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway. For tickets, $35 to $45 for general admission or $150 for VIP (which includes early admission, a private tour of Shock Wave with DAM fashion curator Florence Muller and other perks), go to denverartmuseum.org.

Quantum physics meets high theater in Nick Payne’s two-character play Constellations, in which a scientist and a beekeeper meet, only to move together through numerous possible romantic outcomes determined by the universe. A trick of time, space and science that’s a game for an engaged audience to dissect, Constellations will now settle on Curious Theatre Company’s always-adventurous stage for a run opening with a preview at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at 1080 Acoma Street. Regular shows continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 15 and 2 p.m. Sundays from March 19 through April 9. Tickets range from $18 to $44; learn more and make reservations online at curioustheatre.org.

Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design concludes its 2016-2017 Visiting Artist, Scholar, and Designer program with “Hearing Is Listening,” a lecture by podcaster Starlee Kine (Mystery Show) on the narrative experience of radio, which carries on without the benefit of visuals so rampant in today’s wired-in world. This year’s VASD series focused on the senses; Kine wraps it up with advice on how to tap the auditory power of storytelling to bring people together, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Mary Harris Auditorium on the RMCAD campus, 1600 Pierce Street in Lakewood. Doors open at 6, and admission is free for RMCAD students, faculty, staff and alumni (but save your spot online), $5 for other students, and $10 for the general public at vasd.rmcad.edu. Kine, who’s been heard on This American Life, interviewed by Vice and Vanity Fair and published in the New York Times, will also offer a writing workshop at Lighthouse Writers Workshop on March 10. Visit lighthousewriters.org/workshop/detail/id/1634 for more information.

For its next production, Su Teatro will present a topical show for topical times: Más, written by Salvadoran playwright Milta Ortiz (who grew up in the States and now works with the Borderlands Theatre Company in Tucson), brings to life the community backlash after the Tucson Unified School District banned its Mexican-American Studies program in 2012. Ortiz’s docudrama builds on the details of the true story with a taste of Mayan ritual, emphasizing how the MAS program instilled a sense of heritage and history in uprooted communities and the children of immigrants carrying on in the face of American inequality. See Más at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, or on subsequent Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 25 at Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive. There will be one Sunday matinee during the run, at 2 p.m. on March 26. For information and tickets, $12 to $20, visit suteatro.org/mas or call 303-296-0219.

Friday, March 10

Roots musician Otis Taylor’s newest album, Fantasizing About Being Black, looks at the slave experience, from coming to the U.S. on slave ships to migrating to the Mississippi Delta. “I experimented with banjo and fiddle because slaves on the Southern plantations played those instruments, and I wanted to include the richness of the early African slave instrument sounds throughout the record,” Taylor says. “If you close your eyes, you can imagine the past yet see the connections and relevance to what’s happening now.” The Otis Taylor Band will celebrate the album’s release at Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue, at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Tickets, $23, can be purchased at swallowhillmusic.org.

Journey back to the times when Vikings ruled the North Atlantic and sailed the seas in centuries past at Vikings: Beyond the Legend, a globe-trotting exhibit mounted by the Swedish History Museum in Stockholm that will storm the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, beginning Friday, March 10, for a run through August 13. But don’t expect to confront the usual stereotypes of plundering, bearded savages in animal skins, hand-hewn armor and horned helmets. Vikings instead pays homage to ancient Norse craftsmanship, culture and mythology, with help from the largest traveling collection of Viking artifacts in the world, 500 objects strong. And it goes big, with full-scale model ships, including the virtual excavation of a longboat that uncovers tools and weapons, examples of traditional clothing and crafts, and an intro to the myths of Odin, Thor and Freyja. Exhibit tickets for non-members are $17.95 to $25.95 during daytime hours (optional audio tours can be added for $5), or $6 to $9 for abbreviated evening hours. Prices are discounted for members. Learn more or purchase tickets in advance at dmns.org.

