The 21 Best Events in Denver, November 15-21

The Dramastics get dramatic at MCA Denver. Kelly Shroads Photography

Denver may not have seen any snow, but there's been a flurry of activity around town. In fact, the metro area is buried in great events — large and small, intimate and extravagant, upscale and downhome. Keep reading for the 21 best events in Denver this week.

Tuesday, November 15

Does Denver get the credit it deserves as a music city? In celebration of a permanent location opening next fall, DIME Denver (the Mile High outlet of the Detroit Institute of Music Education) will launch a pop-up space from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, when prospective students for the fall 2017 session can learn more about the DIME program through special presentations (food and drink will be served). And from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the space will host performances by Eric “Rain Man” Gaston (DIME Detroit Head of Drums), Adventures With Vultures, Wildflowers, Jill Sobule and a surprise headline act. Both sessions are free at the DIME pop-up space in room 140 of the Tivoli Student Union, 900 Parkway; RSVP (required) at siddybennett@dime-denver.com.

Wednesday, November 16

For this month’s A Film for All Seasons: Art House Essentials series, the Landmark Chez Artiste is unreeling a black-and-white bonanza of Hollywood comedies from some of filmdom’s biggest directors (Cukor! Capra! Sturges! Lubitsch!) and some of the most charismatic stars to ever light up the screen. They include Barbara Stanwyck, as one of the classiest con women ever, and Henry Fonda, as the innocent heir to a beery fortune, in The Lady Eve, which screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16. The Chez Artiste is located at 2800 South Colorado Boulevard; get tickets at landmarktheatres.com.

There's not much snow in Colorado, but there is on the screen. Warren Miller Films

Thursday, November 17

The fifth annual Chef and Brew lands at the Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, with more than twenty food-and-beer pairings from top Colorado chefs and breweries. Come hungry and thirsty, since each chef will have prepared dishes to pair with two beers from each brewery. Judges will pick the winning beers, dishes and pairings — but you can vote, too, because people’s choice awards will be announced in each category. Tickets are $49 for general admission or $69 for VIP, which includes early admission at 6 p.m. and a Belgian-style beer glass; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project Angel Heart. Get tickets and more information at chefandbrew.com.

For the better part of a decade, Girls Rock Denver has been empowering young musicians to challenge the status quo through music. At 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, local bands will come together for a show at the hi-dive, 7 South Broadway, to raise money to make sure that summer camp happens again next year. The benefit taps the camp’s own cast of musician volunteers to fill the bill; the lineup includes Brother Sister Hex, Dead but Fancy, Jane Doe and Married a Dead Man. Ten bucks gets you in the door; buy tickets (18+) in advance at hi-dive.com. For more information on the annual summer camp and its year-round activities, go to facebook.com/girlsrockdenver.

Warren Miller Entertainment’s annual film tour is now officially a more reliable sign of the new ski season than the arrival of winter itself. While several Colorado ski areas have postponed their openings because of a lack of snow, Here There & Everywhere, the company’s 67th movie, opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, where it will run through November 19. “It’s really special to be in a film that Warren Miller himself is actually a part of,” says skier Marcus Caston, on the return of the company’s founder for the first time in more than a decade. “He’s an icon. Without him, skiing wouldn’t be the same. We meet people at the shows who tell us they’ve been coming for thirty, forty, fifty, even sixty years and have never missed a show! For these fans, the excitement level is always the same.” Although Miller may be the real star, Colorado plays a leading role, with Crested Butte locals Aaron Blunck, the 2016 U.S. Grand Prix ski halfpipe champion and Sochi Olympian, and two-time World Extreme Skiing Championships winner Wendy Fisher prominently featured. Tickets are $25 at skinet.com/warrenmiller and include free lift tickets for Eldora, Powderhorn and Steamboat, as well as discounted tickets for Crested Butte, Monarch, Winter Park and Loveland.

Walk into the middle of Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet the Dramastics, the installation by Brooklyn artist Nathan Carter at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, and you’ll find yourself in a new dimension, one that might have been dreamed up by a fifteen-year-old girl with big artistic aspirations. A series of vignettes that blend the story of an all-girl punk band with a backdrop nodding to all of art history, the exhibit comes with an invitation to play on the stage yourself. So wow! Now you can learn Carter’s story, too, when MCA fetes the maker with a Dramastics Blowout weekend. Hear Carter in conversation with museum director Adam Lerner and see the short film "The Dramastics Are Loud AF" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, or dance the night away at a party with a Dramastics soundtrack at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19. (A dinner on November 18 is sold out.) For tickets, $7 to $12 for the talk and $10 to $15 for the dance party, visit mcadenver.org.

Keep reading for more to do this week.