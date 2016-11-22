The 21 Best Events in Denver, November 22-28

A very Funksgiving Thanksgiving, thanks to Mile High Soul Club. DanielleLirette

Interested in doing more than sitting around and eating over the next week? (No one would blame you if you weren't.) We've got plenty of Thanksgiving Day-related happenings, including some do-goodery and a funky dance party, and loads to do both before after Turkey Day. Stay safe, stay warm, stay hungry and keep reading for the 21 best events in Denver this week.

Tuesday, November 22

You are where you eat! A few years ago, Trent Gillaspie, local comedian and self-described “technology nerd,” created the Judgmental Denver Map, which rezoned the city according to such lighthearted demographic descriptions as “loose chihuahuas” for Athmar Park and “stinky town” for Globeville. The gleefully offensive map went viral, and now Gillaspie is making stereotypical judgments about places around the country in his new book from Flatiron Press, Judgmental Maps: Your City. Judged. For instance, here’s how he characterizes San Francisco: “Old gays who talk about the old days.” Join Gillaspie for a reading, book signing and the chance to correct the record about your favorite neighborhood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at the Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue. Admission is free; find out more at tatteredcover.com.

Wednesday, November 23

Give thanks for Sexpot Comedy’s Lucha Libre & Laughs: Midweek Madness, the perfect event to get you in the mood for a holiday weekend. Join host Bobby Valentino (Greg Baumhauer), bumbling referee Nick Gossert, Antebellum ringside manager Alabaster Cain (Deacon Gray), color commentators Nathan Lund and Sam Tallent, and performers Bethany Hernandez, Cory Helie and headliner Rick Kerns for an evening of punchlines that hit almost as hard as the wrestlers. (Full disclosure: I’ll be telling jokes between matches.) In the title bout, LLL heartthrob Royce Isaacs will defend his championship against the nimble Lonnie Valdez. That’s not the only belt in play, however, as the Left Coast Guerillas will attempt to dethrone resident heels Danger Dean and Sammy Six Guns Jr. Doors open at 7 for an 8 p.m. showtime on Wednesday, November 23, at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue. Admission is $10, and tickets are available at theorientaltheater.com.

In a Colfax holiday tradition, Mezcal heralds the call of the season by getting lit on Wednesday, November 23. The longtime taqueria at 3230 East Colfax Avenue is putting up its holiday lights at a boozy bash starting at 8 p.m. A Latin-Reggae soundtrack will be provided starting at 10 p.m. by Mono Verde Collective, and taco and tequila specials will be plentiful. (See more Drinksgiving eve spots here.)

Thursday, November 24

“It sucks you have to work on Thanksgiving.” Those words are on the sticker slapped on every bag lunch prepared during Operation: Turkey Sandwich, before a thousand of those bag lunches are delivered around town on Thanksgiving Day. Yes, working on Thanksgiving sucks, but if you want to stuff yourself with good feelings before stuffing yourself with good food, the eighth annual Operation: Turkey Sandwich could use your help. Just arrive at the House for All Sinners and Saints at Denver Community Church, 1595 Pearl Street, around 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 24. The work should be done before noon, which gives you plenty of time to enjoy your own Thanksgiving dinner. Find out more at 720-822-4997 or search “Operation: Turkey Sandwich” on Facebook.

EXPAND YMCA of the Rockies goes all out for Thanksgiving. YMCA of the Rockies

YMCA of the Rockies is your destination for all things Thanksgiving. On the holiday itself, Thursday, November 24, burn calories at the Ninth Annual Turkey Trot 5K. The run, which starts at 8 a.m., features breathtaking mountain views and welcomes dogs and strollers. After the race, chow down at the Thanksgiving Buffet, which will include all the classic fixings and a carving station. Then toss the pigskin, embark on a turkey-feather scavenger hunt, curl up with a holiday movie and bring out your best at bingo. “We have a great lineup of all-ages family activities,” says Kellen Toulouse, brand manager for YMCA of the Rockies. Lodging is still available at the center, 2515 Tunnel Road in Estes Park. Reserve your spot at the buffet — which runs 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $15 to $35 — and lodge at ymcarockies.org or by calling 970-586-3341.

If your idea of working out on Thanksgiving Day is walking from the living room to the kitchen for more pie, more power to you. But if you’re looking for something a little more challenging, consider the annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. The four-mile walk/run through Washington Park starts at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, at South High School, 1700 East Louisiana Avenue, and ends at a free beer garden hosted by Great Divide Brewing Company. Online registration ended November 22, but fret not, little turkey: You can register on race day, between 8 and 10 a.m. Registration fees range from $30 to $45 and benefit Mile High United Way, which promotes reading comprehension and economic equality. Find out more at unitedwaydenver.org/turkey-trot.

There’s no better way to shake off the 2016 blues than with a good ol’-fashioned dance party. Denver boogie-down staple Mile High Soul Club brings Funksgiving , a special Thanksgiving edition of its famed dance night, to Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway, at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 24. Soul Club originators Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and DogBoy will be joined by special guest DJs Jason Heller and Rachel Wolfe for a night of funk, Motown, Northern Soul and more. No dress code here, but MHSC regulars are known to show up in dapper, dazzling attire. Admission to the 21+ shindig, a benefit for Hunger Free Colorado, is just $5. For more information, search “Funksgiving” on Facebook.

