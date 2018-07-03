Review: The Arsonists Is All Smoke and Ire at Benchmark Theatre

Jacqueline Goldfinger’s The Arsonists, now receiving a regional premiere at Benchmark Theatre, is only about eighty minutes long, but this is no lightweight evening — and there’s a kind of eternity written into the script.

As you enter, you find the theater sufficiently darkened that you worry for your footing as you search for a seat. Sounds define the space as the play opens — crickets and frogs, occasional birdsong, all undergirded by deep musical chords. You’re in a Florida swamp, and you find yourself facing a shadowy space shaped by wooden slats, through which light slides at various points. A figure hauling a heavy sack enters; you can’t really see her face, but you can hear gasps and sobs as she pries up some floorboards and deposits the sack in the space beneath. Then the light goes up a touch, though her face and figure remain shadowy, as does the shape of the man who rises from the planked grave.

These are the arsonists, a father-daughter team who make their living by the skilled setting of fires. The father is dead. What we’re seeing is his ghost, or perhaps just her memory of him. Fire is vicious and unpredictable: Despite the couple’s experience, the one they set most recently took the father’s life. In revenge — I believe; I had trouble catching every word — the daughter manipulated the flames and killed others.