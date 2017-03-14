The 21 Best Events in Denver, March 14-20

Get piggy with it at Cochon 555. Brandon Marshall

Pigs might not fly at Cochon 555, but they certainly sing. Speaking of singing, go highbrow for St. Paddy's day at the Céad Mile Fáilte performance. These are just two of the delicious, delectable, wildly entertaining events in our list of the 21 best events of the week.

Tuesday, March 14

How will you celebrate Pi Day? Some lucky geeks will be honoring what must be the nerdiest holiday on earth at the Sie FilmCenter’s one-night-only screening of Pi, director Darren Aronofsky’s award-winning, surreal low-budget thriller perhaps most famous for its grainy cinematography and a scene in which the protagonist Max Cohen, a mathematic savant, drills a hole in his own head to rid himself of his gift. Yes, there will be pie — if you’re still hungry. Pi screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Sie, 2510 East Colfax Avenue. For tickets, $7 to $11, visit denverfilm.org.

Wednesday, March 15

You can’t swing a growler around without hitting a beer dinner in Denver these days, but some of them stand out as special, don’t-miss events. That’s the case on Wednesday, March 15, when chef/restaurateur Troy Guard invites Fort Collins saison specialist Funkwerks into his flagship eatery, TAG, at 1441 Larimer Street. Enjoy four courses and two passed appetizers, each paired with beers from Raspberry Sour to Dark Prophet, all for $58 a person. Enjoy TAG’s eclectic, fusion fare, with the likes of tuna carpaccio and veal sweetbreads with charred turnips and truffle purée (yes, that’s all on one plate) or a Long Island duck duo plated with cascabel chile, orange, white beans and kale. Call the restaurant at 303-996-9985 for reservations. For more information, visit tag-restaurant.com.

Shane Mauss has had a lively career since winning “Best Standup Comic” at the Comedy Arts Festival in 2007. With five appearances on Conan and a Comedy Central Presents special under his belt, Mauss set about creating thematically sound hours of comedy, first on the Netflix special Mating Season, then on his most recent album, My Big Break. In addition to his busy performing schedule, Mauss also hosts the weekly podcast Here We Are, wherein the comedian consults scientists, psychologists and various other experts for insight on the human condition. Ever the mind expansionist, Mauss has created A Good Trip, a psychedelics-inspired hybrid of standup, storytelling and Ted Talk that entertains and educates in equal measure. Mauss brings Trip to the Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 720-274-6800 or visit comedyworks.com to learn more and buy tickets.

EXPAND Willem Defoe dons paper armor in Michael Garlington's photo, on display at Processus. Michael Garlington

Processus, the institute for art and life, a member-financed shared studio facility and darkroom at 955 24th Street, is turning its lens on Month of Photography. It’s hosting an exhibit, Horror & Wonder: Works by Michael Garlington (on view through June 10), a series of photography workshops and, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, April 19, an Evening of Slides and Records, a social event taking the analog point of view of music and visuals, with slide presentations accompanied by music. The first evening, notes Processus’s Viviane Le Courtois, “will be a mix of travel slides, everyday life, details of art pieces, family history and macro views of the world, including Donna Altieri’s slides from travels in Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and Mexico; [my] slides of art and life from the U.S. to Corsica and Peru; and Bob Collier Jewett’s botanical and macro slides.” The second evening branches out with slides by Andrew Novick, Jody Akers and Christopher R. Perez. The Slides and Records presentations are free; for more information, visit processusartlife.com or call 303-653-4091.

Thursday, March 16

To casual television viewers, Michael Che’s rise to fame seems meteoric. Shortly after landing a coveted correspondent gig on The Daily Show, Che left the show to join the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he co-hosts “Weekend Update.” But Che, a quintessentially New York comic, pounded the pavement and worked his way through the city’s cutthroat club circuit for years before making his on-screen debut, on The Late Show With David Letterman. Fearless, confrontational and contrarian, Che achieves a delicate balancing act of challenging audiences’ dearly held beliefs while consistently delivering big laughs — a promise hinted at in his Comedy Central Half-Hour and fully flourishing in his most recent special, Michael Che Matters. Che will kick off a weekend of shows at 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street. For tickets, $25, call 303-565-3637 or visit comedyworks.com.

EXPAND See Stacey Steers's "Edge of Alchemy" at Robischon. Courtesy Stacey Steers

It takes not just months, but years for Boulder-based animator Stacey Steers to create one short film less than twenty minutes long, through a process involving thousands of handmade collages, each shot frame by frame. Trilogy, an exhibit opening at Robischon Gallery in conjunction with Month of Photography, delves into that intensive process with displays of individual collages from three of Steers’s films (“Phantom Canyon,” “Night Hunter” and “Edge of Alchemy”), sculptural installation works inspired by the films, and a new series of large-scale pigment prints. Attend the opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the gallery, 1740 Wazee Street; Trilogy and two additional photo-based exhibits by Kiki Smith and the duo Kahn + Selesnick run through May 6. For more information, visit robischongallery.com.

Kick up your heels for an early Irish celebration at the Fainting Goat, 846 Broadway. From 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, March 16, the bar will host the twentieth annual Donohue St. Patrick’s Day Party to benefit the Avielle Foundation, a nonprofit that funds neuroscience research to help understand and prevent violence. A suggested donation of $50 per person includes admission, two drink tickets and an Irish buffet, as well as admission and two drink tickets for an 8 p.m. concert by U2 tribute band Under a Blood Red Sky just up the street at Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway. Want more? At 7:30 p.m., the Michael Collins Pipes & Drums corps will march on Broadway. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com; call the Goat at 303-945-2323 for additional details.

Enter Lauri Lynnxe Murphy's world at Apocryphal Terrains. Courtesy Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

Friday, March 17

Found forms and extreme photographic close-ups from nature combined with the studio refuse left over after the making of previous sculptural works form the basis of Lauri Lynnxe Murphy’s Apocryphal Terrains, an ongoing series of “micro-macro photography.” “Much of my photography is taken in nature, incorporating the real landscape with the fake, invented landscape — creating the illusion of expansive terrains within minutiae such as a hilly clump of moss or a crystalline patch of snow,” the artist and Westword contributor explains. Murphy’s recycled materials and altered scenery show up in a wonderland of photos and mixed-media wood sculpture at Mai Wyn Fine Art, 744 Santa Fe Drive, just in time for Month of Photography, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and a run that continues through April 22, which also happens to be Earth Day. Learn more at facebook.com/events/1857128857892957.

Denver’s premier steampunk convention, AnomalyCon, returns bigger and better for its seventh and last year, with three days of elaborate cosplay, live music, panel discussions, artist and author events, and contests for costumes, facial hair and tea dueling — a straight-faced battle of crumb-free cookie dunking. AnomalyCon cranks up at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and never really completely closes down until Sunday, March 19. But formal programming ends at midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center Hotel, 7800 East Tufts Avenue. Get tickets, $20 to $40, at the door only, and find more details at anomalycon.com.

If green dye in your beer and throngs of caterwauling bros are not your idea of a St. Patrick’s Day well spent, Céad Mile Fáilte delivers high-culture holiday counter-programming at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Gaelic for “a hundred thousand welcomes,” Céad Mile Fáilte offers music lovers respite among the tranquil pews of Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 East Alameda Avenue. With traditional Irish folk songs and a soaring collaboration between the Colorado Men’s and Women’s Chorales and the world-renowned St. Mary’s College Choir capped off by a performance by organ virtuoso David Eichner, this fine concert sends the holiday back to its holy and cultural origins. Get tickets, $10 to $25, and more information at augustanaarts.org.

Keep reading for more of our 21 best events of the week.