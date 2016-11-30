The Best Holiday Markets in Denver in December

What are you waiting for? It's holiday shopping time at the Denver Flea and thirteen more December markets. Craft Boner

If you’re having a hard time girding for holiday shopping this year, you’re not alone. The weather’s been all wrong and so are the politics, and it’s hard to turn your thoughts to trimming the tree and filling the space beneath it when nothing feels quite right. Here’s a secret to turn things around: Pick and choose where you shop. Think small, and choose gifts with a personal, just-for-you spirit — and give back to nonprofits and the community while you’re doing it. Support local businesses and craftspeople while you indulge in a little holiday nostalgia, too. There are plenty of places where you can shop local; here are the fourteen best holiday markets this weekend.

EXPAND Joy Crane

1. Fine Art Market Show and Sale/ACES

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Daily, December 1 through 18

Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 1

Now in its thirtieth year, the Arvada Center’s Fine Art Market is more than a holiday sale. Think of it as a collectors’ opportunity, whether you delight in handwrought, one-of-a-kind jewelry and art-to-wear or paintings, prints and photography priced for all pocketbooks. Browse work by more than 100 artists and artisans in the main and upper galleries, and be sure to stop by the concurrent annual Arvada Center Educational Studios (ACES) sale, featuring work by students and professional instructors alike; meet the artists at the opening reception, or drop by any day through December 18 with list in hand.

Sean Trujillo, CHAC

2. Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe/Christmas Mercado

CHAC Gallery

Thursday, December 1, through 24

Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 2

Third Friday reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 16

CHAC welcomes the season with old traditions, including an exhibit depicting la Virgen de Gaudalupe; the gallery’s annual mercado of handmade, eco-friendly craft items; and an open-entry bounty of gift-worthy jewelry, santos, ornaments and art. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10, designer Susan M. Luna will present a pop-up for her artist-decorated Lunapparel clothing line, including a fashion show at 1 p.m.

DAVA student Edith puts the finishing touches on some prints. DAVA

3. DAVA Holiday Show

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts

Thursday, December 1, through January 13

Opening reception: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1

DAVA does important work all year long, pairing at-risk youth with artist mentors for art workshops and skills training while also providing a safe place to hang out and find community. The annual DAVA Holiday Show is a true showcase for how well its programs work, mixing an affordable palette of works by DAVA kids, Community College of Aurora students and professional Colorado artists and teachers. Find everything from kid-crafted lamps and block prints to fiber art by Sandra Clark and ceramics by Jason Bade — and every sale helps DAVA fund another year of exemplary service. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and by appointment. For more information, e-mail gallery@davarts.org or call 303-367-5886.

Craft Boner, Denver Flea

4. Denver Holiday Flea

Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 2

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4

Admission: $30 Friday, $5 Saturday and Sunday

If you like to sample brews and spirits as part of your holiday shopping ritual, the Holiday Flea is the place to be: For a special $30 all-you-can-drink fee on opening night, you can enjoy New Belgium tappings, cider and cocktails from the Flea Speakeasy while haggling with more than 100 quality craft and lifestyle vendors. Don’t care for drinking? Regular weekend admission is $5 — and this year’s venue, the former Sports Castle at Tenth Avenue and Broadway, adds charm to the whole shopping ordeal, with its built-in ramps and spacious floors. Party on.

5. Friday Micro Market: Holiday Lights

Ink Lounge

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 2

Ink Lounge pays homage to holiday lights on First Friday with a hand-picked spread of light-happy vendors, including assemblage diorama master Mister Christmas (aka Scott Hildebrandt), recycled-bottle lampmaker Idarado and tintype portraitist Patrick Andrade’s Relic Fine Art Photography. As usual, Ink Lounge will kick in with its own collection of screenprinted items, from cards to calendars, as well as a make-and-take wrapping paper craft, and the bar will be stocked by Bear Creek Distillery, Divino Wine and Ratio Beerworks.

Mai Wyn Schantz

6. Wonderlands 2

Mai Wyn Fine Art

Friday, December 2, through January 21

Preview reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 1

First Friday reception: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 2

Don’t let Denver’s prolonged autumn dry spell fool you. Winter is coming, and it’s going to be beautiful. Wonderlands 2, opening December 2 at Mai Wyn Fine Art, will transform the gallery in shades of white, with jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, photography and paintings all touched by a magical hoarfrost befitting the season. Give the gift of winter.

Everyone loves the Olde World Santa at South Pearl Street's WinterFest. Charlotte Elich, 5 Green Boxes

7. South Pearl Street WinterFest

1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 2

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3

Whether or not you can safely dream of a white Christmas in 2016, South Pearl Street is ready to at least give you an old-fashioned one: WinterFest returns to the cozy retail drag with its tried-and-true, family-friendly blend of merchant open houses, Friday-evening visits with a velvet-clad Olde World Santa, romantic horse and wagon rides, complimentary cocoa and hot cider, roasted chestnuts, an Open Aire Market of gift items, trees and greenery — and so much more, including live music all day Saturday. And if you’re looking to tackle that holiday family photo, drop in at Lea Marlene Actors Studio, 1601 South Pearl Street, for $20 digital group photo opps against a winter backdrop. Take yours home on a zip drive to do with as you please; appointments are not necessary.

Keep reading for seven more holiday markets.

