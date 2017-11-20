Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It’s Thanksgiving week, when we all pretend to go to work for a couple of days before spending most of Wednesday at the grocery store. There’s a lot to do, sure, but remember what comes the day after Thanksgiving— besides your first Christmas panic attack. Yes, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and that means shopping season is upon us. Books, as Ron Popeil never said, make great Christmas gifts. So head out to your local book seller and give thanks for the cornucopia of literary events the Mile High City has to offer.

Dan Rather, What Unites Us

7 p.m., Monday, November 20

Trinity United Methodist Church

1820 Broadway

Legendary CBS news anchor Dan Rather comes to town for one night to talk about his new book, What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism, with Denver Post reporter and critic John Wenzel. The event specifies that it’s a book presentation only, not a signing, but it’s event enough just to hear that anchorman voice in person, don’t you think? The event is showing as sold out, but you can always hope for no-shows. Find out more at tatteredcover.com.

EXPAND Time Warp Comics

Doomsday Clock Midnight Release Party

11:57 p.m., Tuesday, November 21

Time Warp Comics

3105 28th Street, Boulder

Celebrating the much-anticipated title Doomsday Clock, Boulder's Time Warp Comics is going to open for just a single hour, from 11:57 p.m. Tuesday through 12:57 a.m. Wednesday. Superfans can meet up, find out just how the legendary Watchmen storyline is being integrated into the regular DC universe, and enjoy a 10 percent discount to boot. It's just enough time to get your geek on before you go into a turkey coma.

Emily Littlejohn

Emily Littlejohn (A Season to Lie)

and Kevin Wolf (Brokeheart)

7 p.m. Tuesday, November 21

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Emily Littlejohn’s A Season to Lie is the second in the Gemma Monroe series, and Wolf’s Brokeheart is a thriller set right here in Colorado. If you were an up-and-coming author with a sophomore effort newly released by a small press, and you wanted to score some attention for your new book, what would you do? That’s right: Do a signing during a week when there’s little else going on. (Way to work the Thanksgiving week, Emily and Kevin!)

BookBar

Ask An Author/Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 25

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

If you’re on the north side on Saturday, you’ll want to stop in at BookBar, which is offering free snacks, raffle prizes, and sales and games with a literary bent, as well as hosting a plethora of local authors to meet and greet. To name just a few: Erika Wurth (Buckskin Cocaine), David Hicks (White Plains) and Steven Dunn (Potted Meat). Grab a seat, have a drink, sample some of the new menu items, and while away the day among stacks of books. It's good for the soul.

Westword file photo

Indies First

Saturday, November 25

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue (and other locations)

It's Indies First Day, a national celebration of independent bookstores that coincides with the start of Locals First Week! Tattered Cover’s Small Business Saturday will be putting the spotlight on Colorado’s own as they sell and sign their work. The list of authors appearing at various Tattered Cover locations is long, and includes Mark Stevens, Jennifer Kincheloe, Tiffany Quay Tyson, Dian Curtis Regan, Phil Goodstein, Mario Acevedo, Todd Fahnestock, Travis Heermann, Betsy Dornbusch, Scott Bergstrom, BK Loren, Barbara Nickless, Christine Goff, Cynthia Kuhn, Stel Pavlou, Brenna Yovanoff, Sandhya Menon, Katie Cross, Danica Favorite, Eleanor Brown and more. Come out and support the locals who help keep lit alive locally. Watch for schedule updates at tatteredcover.com.