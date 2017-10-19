The Foreigner Creates Gales of Laughter — and Some Insights

The Foreigner, currently showing in the Arvada Center's Black Box Theater, is a farce — and New York magazine's acerbic onetime critic John Simon thought it a dumb one when it opened in 1984, peopled by stereotypical hayseeds with exaggerated Georgia accents and full of ridiculous plot twists. But this production reveals that it's also a generous-spirited work that asks us to look beyond the obvious and learn to understand each other. The script touches on themes of otherness and acceptance that resonate strongly in Trump's America, and it shows how language can both divide and unite, while silence sometimes has even more power. And like all good farces, it's very, very funny.

Good-natured British soldier Froggy LeSueur arrives at Betty Meeks's Fishing Lodge Resort in Tilghman County, Georgia, with his friend Charlie Baker. LeSueur comes to the area for three days every year to instruct soldiers at a nearby army camp in demolitions, and he plans to deposit Charlie at the lodge for the duration. But Charlie is pathologically shy, unsure whether his hospital-bound wife in England is terminally ill or cheating on him, and the last thing he wants is to socialize with a group of strangers. Froggy comes up with a solution. He tells lodge owner Betty that Charlie is from an unspecified foreign country and doesn't speak a word of English, so she and her guests should leave him alone. But Betty, fascinated at meeting a real foreigner, starts chatting merrily with— or to — her intriguing silent guest the minute Froggy leaves.

Pretty soon the other residents are involved, too: wealthy ex-debutante Catherine, who's trying to decide whether her brother Ellard, whom everyone sees as touched in the head, is sane enough to share their inheritance; her fiancé, the unctuous Reverend David Marshall Lee, who's quite sure he isn't; Ellard himself; and Owen, a sinister secret Ku Klux Klan leader. Charlie's silence evokes soul-baring confessions from Catherine, and plots to relieve trusting Betty of her property get discussed in his apparently uncomprehending presence.

Despite the suave British accent no one is allowed to hear, Charlie persuades Ellard to give him English lessons, and the results are a revelation. He learns to say "fa-awk" for fork, and Ellard gets a new and sunny confidence in his own intelligence. Charlie gains confidence too. Up to this point, The Foreigner is a sweetly transformational play.

But things get darker, and eventually we come to understand just what we are dealing with as conspirator Owen spills the beans. "You havin' a nice time?" he asks Charlie. "You enjoy it now! ’Cause when I get to be county sheriff around here — an' I got the Invisible Empire ta back me up — man, they ain't gonna be none of you left in this country. Foreigners. Yeah. Gonna wipe you all right out — all you dummy boys, black boys and Jew boys. We gonna clean up this whole country by and by."