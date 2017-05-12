Seven New Vendors at the Horseshoe Market

Put the funk in your step with a Soul Man T-shirt at the Spring Horseshoe Market. Courtesy of Soul Man Prints

It’s been nearly eight years since Amy and Doug Yetman debuted their Horseshoe Market in the parking lot of a mortuary in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood. The craft and vintage market was small and highly curated then, and despite Denver's growth, the market still has its original neighborly vibe.

These days, the concept of a friendly street market has turned into a big business proposition for a growing pool of local competitors, and the Yetmans are still trying to figure out how to keep Horseshoe Market small while growing it big. But if anything, they have only more doggedly stuck to their modest goals.

“There are so many markets now,” says Amy Yetman. “And it’s great, but it gets oversaturated. We've always had that question of how to keep the Horseshoe Market relevant. We want to stay small with a street ambience, and we feel rooted in that mission.”

The market has grown from its original 100-vendor cap to about 130 slated for the Horseshoe’s 2017 spring kickoff on Saturday, May 13. In jurying the show, Yetman and her crew have carefully molded the vendor selection to include old favorites with fresh merchandise along with a good percentage of new and first-time booths and trucks. Music will also be a more important part of the market, thanks to a new partnership with the Swallow Hill Music Association.

The Horseshoe difference, Yetman says, is in the way she selects and supports her vendors on a human level. “We try to retain that true artisan feel. People come back just for the wow factor of seeing what proven vendors will bring, but we also have a good rep for being supportive of emerging people who’ve never done a market before. I can see their excitement and fear.

“It’s fun to have people who are true artisans, with something you won’t see at another market,” she adds. “We want a market where it feels like the vendors are not just there to sell stuff. They sell it because they love it, and they want to talk about it.” In that light, we asked Yetman to highlight a few new vendors you’ll be talking to at the 2017 Spring Horseshoe Market. Here's a mini-preview, in alphabetical order.

