Seven New Vendors at the Horseshoe Market

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 5:18 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Put the funk in your step with a Soul Man T-shirt at the Spring Horseshoe Market.
Put the funk in your step with a Soul Man T-shirt at the Spring Horseshoe Market.
Courtesy of Soul Man Prints
It’s been nearly eight years since Amy and Doug Yetman debuted their Horseshoe Market in the parking lot of a mortuary in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood. The craft and vintage market was small and highly curated then, and despite Denver's growth, the market still has its original neighborly vibe.

These days, the concept of a friendly street market has turned into a big business proposition for a growing pool of local competitors, and the Yetmans are still trying to figure out how to keep Horseshoe Market small while growing it big. But if anything, they have only more doggedly stuck to their modest goals.

“There are so many markets now,” says Amy Yetman. “And it’s great, but it gets oversaturated. We've always had that question of how to keep the Horseshoe Market relevant. We want to stay small with a street ambience, and we feel rooted in that mission.”

The market has grown from its original 100-vendor cap to about 130 slated for the Horseshoe’s 2017 spring kickoff on Saturday, May 13. In jurying the show, Yetman and her crew have carefully molded the vendor selection to include old favorites with fresh merchandise along with a good percentage of new and first-time booths and trucks. Music will also be a more important part of the market, thanks to a new partnership with the Swallow Hill Music Association.

Horseshoe Market

The Horseshoe difference, Yetman says, is in the way she selects and supports her vendors on a human level. “We try to retain that true artisan feel. People come back just for the wow factor of seeing what proven vendors will bring, but we also have a good rep for being supportive of emerging people who’ve never done a market before. I can see their excitement and fear.

“It’s fun to have people who are true artisans, with something you won’t see at another market,” she adds. “We want a market where it feels like the vendors are not just there to sell stuff. They sell it because they love it, and they want to talk about it.” In that light, we asked Yetman to highlight a few new vendors you’ll be talking to at the 2017 Spring Horseshoe Market. Here's a mini-preview, in alphabetical order.

Keep reading for our list of seven new vendors you'll find this spring at the Horseshoe Market.


Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

