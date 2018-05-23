A Heckler Saved the Matchbox Open Mic From Rainy Day Blues

Denver is positively lousy with standup-comedy open mics. In the hierarchy of performing arts, open-mic comedy falls somewhere below magic shows and juggling acts on the scale of public appreciation. However, open mics are a vital training ground for fledgling standups and old pros alike, a unique environment where audiences' low expectations and widespread apathy make it possible for great jokes to emerge in moments of spontaneous inspiration, then slowly take shape over a process of trial and error. Sometimes the shows are an utter slog; sometimes they're blessed or plagued with an air of barely restrained chaos.

Here to help readers navigate the open-mic scene is Open Mic Check, a handy guide to the best and worst stages in the city. The column's second edition spotlights the comedy open mic at the Matchbox on Sunday, May 20. The monthly show returns on Sunday, June 24, at 10 p.m.

Back in 2015, when the comedy open mic at Matchbox was a weekly affair hosted by prodigal Denverite Kevin O'Brien, Westword bestowed a Best of Denver award on the reliably chaotic Sunday night haunt for local comics — mere weeks before a punchy audience member attacked the intractable host, an incident that ultimately led to the mic's cancellation. O'Brien moved to New York City; the mic at Matchbox's sister location, the Squire Lounge, came to a close; and Denver comics branched out into other venues. It seemed like the end of an era, but Pussy Bros. co-founder Christie Buchele convinced Matchbox's owners to revive the open mic on a monthly basis during the summer.