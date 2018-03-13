Museum of Outdoor Arts Will Host Major Robert Rauschenberg Exhibit

The Museum of Outdoor Arts will host the largest Robert Rauschenberg retrospective in Colorado history this spring.
Rauschenberg, who worked from the 1950s through 2008, is best known for paving the way for the pop art movement, with "combines" that mixed sculptural elements, trash and other non-traditional objects into his often abstract paintings.
In Robert Rauschenberg, the MOA will display more than fifty artworks created between 1980 and 2008, all now in private collections.
“It’s an honor to host the largest public exhibition of Rauschenberg works ever to be shown in Colorado," says MOA executive director Cynthia Madden Leitner in announcing the show. "Since Rauschenberg was known for his collaboration with other artists, this exhibition is a natural fit for MOA."
The exhibit will run from May 1 through August 4 at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, #230, in Englewood, where it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District will sponsor free days on May 19, June 16 and July 21.
On April 28, the MOA will host a ticketed sneak peek, "A Night of Rauschenberg," which will offer attendees an opportunity to meet the collectors, see the artworks and enjoy live music, food and an open champagne bar. VIP tickets to that event are $100, and general admission is $50.
Tickets are on sale now; purchase yours and get more information on the Museum of Outdoor Arts website.
