Museum of Outdoor Arts Will Host Major Robert Rauschenberg Exhibit

The Museum of Outdoor Arts will host the largest Robert Rauschenberg retrospective in Colorado history this spring.

Rauschenberg, who worked from the 1950s through 2008, is best known for paving the way for the pop art movement, with "combines" that mixed sculptural elements, trash and other non-traditional objects into his often abstract paintings.

In Robert Rauschenberg, the MOA will display more than fifty artworks created between 1980 and 2008, all now in private collections.