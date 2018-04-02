Museum of Outdoor Arts Postpones Rauschenberg Exhibit Until 2020

Just three weeks ago, the Museum of Outdoor Arts announced that it would be holding a major exhibit of Robert Rauschenberg's work this spring. But now that event has been postponed. Today, April 2, the MOA issued this statement:
Due to circumstances outside of MOA’s control, we have decided to delay the Robert Rauschenberg exhibition until Spring of 2020. One of the major collectors to the exhibition had last-minute complications with loaning the work, which prevents us from providing the best possible exhibition for our patrons.
In lieu of the Robert Rauschenberg exhibition, we will be showcasing selections from our indoor permanent collection. This will allow visitors to experience a variety of artworks, many by local and international artists, that normally would not be on display. This exhibition will open in May and run through July (exact dates TBD) and is free to the public. Visit moaonline.org for forthcoming details about the MOA Permanent Collection Exhibition.
Rauschenberg, who worked from the 1950s through 2008, is best known for paving the way for the pop art movement, with "combines" that mixed sculptural elements, trash and other non-traditional objects into his often abstract paintings. In Robert Rauschenberg, the MOA had planned to display more than fifty artworks created between 1980 and 2008, all now in private collections.
“It’s an honor to host the largest public exhibition of Rauschenberg works ever to be shown in Colorado," MOA executive director Cynthia Madden Leitner said in announcing the initial show on March 13. "Since Rauschenberg was known for his collaboration with other artists, this exhibition is a natural fit for MOA."
The show had been slated to open on May 1. The gala April 28 preview party has also been cancelled. Find out more on the MOA website.
