The Queens Let Imagination Rule in All-Stars Week Five

Week five of Ultimate Queen All-Stars left all the girls starry-eyed. Anya Nees / embellishments Keith Garcia

They say there's no business like show business, and week five of the Ultimate Queen All-Stars battle at Tracks (Thursdays for the next four weeks) proved that adage as the girls were challenged to do their best with the music of soundtracks — from Broadway or Hollywood.

Gia StaxXx kicked things off with her drag take on Beetlejuice and its spooky/mambo-themed tunes; Valerie Shearz — coming off two straight weeks of winning challenges — brought big-eyed ambition to a mash-up of Broadway's Hairspray with the original John Waters version; Kyile Vanderpump hustled through multiple costume changes with her take on Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act Vegas show; Mani Queen dazzled in a Chicago/Great Gatsby number that kept her hoofing and flapping; Arial StaxXx brought a sexy Willy Wonka to life; and Candy Warhol — who came back to the competition after winning that right in a second-chance showdown — gave a Bond-themed performance that wove from "Skyfall" to "Diamonds Are Forever" to a coy and sexy "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," showing the crowd that she's out to win this whole shebang.

Arial StaxXx has some candy for you, kids. Keith Garcia

The night was the highlight of the competition so far — if not of the entire Ultimate Queen history — and you could see that every girl left her heart on the stage. When the stardust settled, Arial StaxXx claimed her first win in a challenge that would have made the late Gene Wilder smile — or at least have some weird feelings — and the judges were left to, as Felony Misdemeanor stated, "Pick the worst of the best" for elimination.

But with such compelling numbers, who could send anyone home? The judges deliberated and decided to let everyone stay; meanwhile, their second- and third-place choices got to lip-synch for a big VIP prize. And so Candy and Mani popped their tucks to Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," with Candy coming out sweetly on top — cementing her ambition to stay in for the win.

Candy and Mani get ready to tussle. Keith Garcia

The week's challenge will prove interesting ,as the queens must show up in an outfit made of "anything but clothes." May the best creative woman win — or at least be spared standing nude on stage if that hot glue doesn't hold. Until then, enjoy these video highlights of last Thursday's clash.

Giajuice, Giajuice, GIAJUICE! Keith Garcia

Tracy Turnbladt is a WHORRREE, but Valerie Shearz is a joy. Keith Garcia

Candy is a starlet in the making. Keith Garcia

Kyile's face is heaven-sent. Keith Garcia

Arial's win was a delight to the queen. Keith Garcia

Mani dazzles during her lip-synch battle. Keith Garcia

And some bonus fun footage of an off-the-cuff moment in the competition:

Ultimate Queen All-Stars continues Thursdays at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., with new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

