The Reality of Standing Rock, as Documented by Garrett King

No photographer nor media passes are being given at Standing Rock anymore. Two weeks ago, Garrett King was there to photograph what are some of the most powerful images from the Lakota Tribe village and protest scene.

King, deemed our Best Denver Instagrammer of 2016 and now based out of Fort Collins, first gained national recognition through his photo work on Instagram with a devoted fan-base of over 116k. Last year King founded a group called Collective Nomads and also takes photos for companies from Avis to Matador, Budweiser and Lander among others. Within the next few months, he will travel to document the northern lights in Iceland, then to Argentina, Canada, Hawaii and the Cayman Islands, to name a few.

There was a spot of much more importance, though, than all of the glitz and glamour of a travel photographer's life. On November 2 through November 6, King made his way to Standing Rock two weeks ago to follow a group of grief therapists as they worked with youth tribal members to offer help, support, communication and most importantly, a voice. What he witnessed was a glimpse into the deeply personal side of the Lakota Tribe's village, and a raw portrayal of the battle raging at Standing Rock.

Westword spoke to King about his experience on how unexpected the reality was and how little he feels he can claim of it.

Westword: Tell me about your Standing Rock trip documenting and following the group of grief therapists as they helped the youth in the Lakota tribe? Was it what you expected?

Garrett King: There's a lot of conflict going on and a lot of vulnerability. The tribe is dealing with cultural appropriation with white people acting native or people pretending that they know the struggle that they're going through. A lot of people have the wrong idea, I understand they want to go out there and they want to be a hippie and help out, but unfortunately, a lot of people aren't going out there for the right reasons. It's causing some internal conflicts for the [Lakota tribe] which they're handling unbelievably well. It's very interesting.

What do they really need at Standing Rock? Is it more media?

They're in need of a lot of supplies, the winter time's about to hit, it's going to be really, really brutal on them. They're doing a lot of building and insulating the teepees for the elders. That's gonna be a very hard thing to do, just to get through the wintertime, they're going to have to figure something out. They don't give a whole lot of information to the outside world because they want to preserve the privacy of the tribe and their community. All the stuff I shot in film had to get approved by an attorney.

EXPAND Images from Standing Rock taken by Garrett King . November 2-6, 2016. Garrett King

In recent news of the police forces hosing protesters with water in freezing cold temperatures, had you encountered anything of the sort during your time there?

That does not surprise me. When we were there, police officers on the front lines maced 80 year old women and children until they were blind, basically. They weren't even doing anything, they were just sitting there, praying. I wish I could have talked to some police officers, though, because they have to be there, it's their job, they're there to help but there are a lot of not good things that the police are doing that make things worse. I wanted to get both sides, but I was standing back, with the tribe.

What other conditions surprised you?

There's a lot of them [Lakota tribe members] who didn't even have shoes. They've lucked out with how unreasonably warm it's been this year, but that could change any day. Because it gets really cold in North Dakota, there's nothing to cut the wind.

What were the living quarters where you stayed?

We stayed in an RV. Our goal was not to distract those tribe members on what they were doing, we simply wanted to offer help and provide resources and a voice they don't have. We made our own food, cooked our own food, we didn't use any of their supplies. We communicated a lot with them beforehand and knew what to expect, now, if it gets cold, you're gonna need a four-season tent out there.

Did you spend time solely at Standing Rock or another village?

There are two different camps, Standing Rock and Sacred Stone; Standing Rock is the main one, Sacred Stone is the south-east camp, I don't really know what they do. They're not offering any media passes, people are just too naive going out there thinking they can do whatever they want and it's just not the case. I had to be very competent and very respectful when they told me I was approved.

Do you have a favorite image you captured during your stay?

I think, one that might resonate the most with people is the "water is life" spray painted on the motor home. I think that one speaks a lot, also the one that depicts signs about the sacred wood. Then one that was rare is the night exposure of the teepee. You can see how bright it is at night, most people don't know this, it's because the government installed all these huge stadium lights to blast the village as it sleeps. One, so they dont cross over at night, and two, to keep them up and keep them distracted. It's a tactic. It's like a damn football stadium. It started with 1 light and now it's like 12 giant ones. All the electricity can't be a productive use of money.

Was it hard to document in the tribe, were they receptive to you?

I understood, I was the oppressive white man there. They weren't really too fond on me being there. It took a while to get them to warm up. I totally understood, but I was like, it was a challenge, I was not going to claim it as my fight, out of respect, just to be present. It's not that they don't want photographer or that they don't want it to be seen, but photos have been used for the wrong reasons against them.

How can people really help?

Go up and drop supplies off. There's no need to stay.

