The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver in November

November is upon us and a bountiful joke harvest awaits. In addition to fine showings from our city's theaters and comedy clubs that have imported the finest and funniest from across the country to stock our larders with laughs, our locally sourced talents are flourishing. Some fans may notice the conspicuous absence of Amy Schumer (arguably the most famous comedian in the world right now) from this list — but that's only because her November 5 shows have already been sold out for months, leaving fans with no option but to pay exorbitantly high prices for scalped tickets. Luckily for our giggle-gobbling readers, we had little trouble finding ten other worthy shows, listed below in chronological order.

1. The Funnyside Sessions

Thursday, November 3

Image Brew

When Mara Wiles started the Funnyside Sessions last year, a disproportionate number of her unique showcases had been scuppered by ill-suited venues and co-hosts who moved away. Luckily for Denver comedy fans, Wiles — who brings more verve and showmanship to the role of emcee than anyone else in this city — can't be stopped, and she quickly rebounded with a sketch, standup, music and video hybrid showcase and a creatively simpatico relationship with Image Brew studios. Soon, Wiles was producing high-quality sketch videos and enlisted Kevin O'Brien to co-produce and provide musical accompaniment. This month's special one-year anniversary show features local comics Roger Stafford, Alan Bromwell and Geoff Tice joining D.C.'s Natalie McGill and headliner John Tole.

Showtime is at 8 p.m.; tickets cost $5 at the door. Donation beer is available from Ratio Beerworks.

2. Tom Papa

Thursday, November 3 through Saturday, November 5

Comedy Works South

Tom Papa is a comedian and character actor known for his polished, besuited stage presence and wry observations about modern life and his family. After being discovered by Jerry Seinfeld in 1993, Papa traveled the world as the sitcom star's preferred feature act; he was tapped to host NBC's The Marriage Ref. Along the way, Papa appeared on late-night touchstones like The Late Show, Conan and The Tonight Show and ably hosted such standup showcases as Gotham Comedy Live and Just for Laughs. Papa's acting resume is thick with roles on shows like Inside Amy Schumer and The Knick, and films such as Analyze That, The Informant! and Behind the Candelabra. His two previous specials are available to stream on Hulu and Netflix, and his latest hour, Tom Papa: Human Mule, debuts on EPIX in December.

Showtimes and admission prices vary; visit Comedy Works' events page to learn more and buy tickets.

3. HPCF Presents Bryan Cook & Sean Patton

Friday, November 4

The Larimer Lounge

The mirth of the High Plains Comedy Festival can't be contained until next August, so Karen Wachtel and Co. have begun producing special local showcases featuring some of Denver's favorite performers. Bryan Cook and Sean Patton are High Plains champions with a couple of fests under their respective belts. Patton has also appeared on Conan and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon; his debut album, Standard Operating Procedure, was released by A Special Thing Records, and he recorded his own Comedy Central half-hour special. Cook is the creator of the Competitive Erotic Fan Fiction live show and podcast, as well as a writer for shows such as MTV's Ridiculousness and the dearly missed Fashion Police. Denver favorite Aaron Urist will be on hand to emcee the proceedings, which might just include some very special secret guests.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. showtime; admission is $10 via Ticketfly.

Rachel Weeks

4. Pussy Bros

Friday, November 4

El Charrito

It's been a difficult couple of months for the Pussy Bros. As they adjust to performing as a trio and continue mourning the tragic loss of Jordan Wieleba, Christie Buchele, Rachel Weeks and Janae Burris have kept their noses to the grindstone, channeling their grief into well-run shows and strong jokes. They're back with a humdinger of a showcase this month, with guests like local one-liner wunderkind Jose MaCall, Philadelphia's Joe Messina and prodigal Denver sweethearts Haley Driscoll and Chris Charpentier, who'll all keep El Charrito's Comedy Room Room rollicking with laughter. Be sure to check back in with Charrito all month long for special events like Sexpot Comedy Presents Nate Craig on Thursday, November 17.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations are suggested.

5. Jeff Ross' Road to Roast Battle

Wednesday, November 9

Comedy Works Downtown

Roasts are a time-honored tradition among comedians, an escalating duel of colorful insults and cutting rejoinders. Despite their increasing frequency on local stages and national airwaves, a good roast takes such a specific level of finesse that it should rightfully be considered its own distinct art form. Roastmaster supreme Jeff Ross is not only a fixture of Comedy Central's Roast programs, he's also mentoring a new generation of roasters in the upcoming series Road to Roast Battle. After scouring cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Austin for quick-witted insult comics, Ross and co-host/referee Brian Moses are swinging through Denver for a special, one-night-only engagement at Comedy Works. The evening boasts a murderer's row of roasters, including Noah Gardenswartz, Justine Marino and Denver's own Sam Tallent. The show is being filmed for broadcast on Comedy Central.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Admission costs $20, and tickets are available from Comedy Works events page.

