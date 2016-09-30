The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver in October

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah kicks off a great month of comedy. Peter Yang

October, a month of harvest moons and costumed goons, is upon us. While there's perhaps no better month to take in the natural beauty of our fair state, the early sunsets and evening chill leave plenty of time for comedy. Fortunately, a bountiful joke harvest awaits leaf- and laugh-peepers alike this autumnal month. The calendar kicks off with the current host of The Daily Show, just in time for an election whose outcome could be scarier than any Halloween ghoul, and tricks and treats abound all month long. As always, ten spots (listed in chronological order) are insufficient to capture all the great comedy coming through Denver in October, so be sure to check our Comedy Club events pages and 5280Comedy.com for any gems we've missed.

1. Trevor Noah

Saturday, October 1

Bellco Theatre

Trevor Noah's tenure as the new host of The Daily Show, a venerated television institution in its twentieth year on the air, started out shaky after he'd made only a few appearances as a correspondent. Despite the considerable shadow cast by former host Jon Stewart, the absurdity of 2016's interminable election season provided Noah with endless fodder for jokes, and viewers quickly adjusted to the low-key but telegenic comedian. Born and raised in South Africa, Noah started his television career on the soap opera Isdingo: The Need, before stepping away from acting to pursue comedy. After becoming the most famous comedian in South Africa, releasing six standup specials in five years, Noah moved to the United States and made historic debuts on both The Tonight Show and The Late Show With Dave Letterman. Shortly thereafter, Noah signed on as a Daily Show correspondent, then took the anchor's chair with Stewart's endorsement. Noah has a busy production schedule and a steadily rising profile, so Denverites shouldn't miss the rare opportunity to see him live.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission prices range from $49 to $69. Tickets are available via AXS; a portion of the proceeds will go to the Zarlengo Foundation.

2. Offensively Delicious with Beth Stelling and Matt Braunger

Wednesday, October 5

McNichols Building

As Offensively Delicious approaches its third anniversary, the Sexpot co-sponsored event has become a calendar highlight for brewhounds and comedy fans alike. Admission to this unique evening includes sample beers from Alpine Dog, Great Divide, Spangalang, Renegade, Shmaltz and Brooklyn brewery (to name but a few) and an opportunity to network with luminaries of the beverage game before watching those same industry folks attempt standup comedy. All the beery camaraderie is a mere prelude to the real show with co-headliners Beth Stelling and Matt Braunger. Braunger, who co-founded the prestigious Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, has been a constant televisual presence since briefly joining the cast of MadTV in 2008. Since then, he's appeared on programs like The Tonight Show, The Comedy Central Half Hour and Up All Night. His most recent special, Big Dumb Animal, premiered on Netflix last February. Stelling is a rising star who's appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live and @Midnight. Her Comedy Central Half Hour was named one of the best specials of 2015, and her latest album, Simply the Beth, is available from Comedy Dynamics.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30, with preferred seating for $40 and VIP passes for $75, all available from Two Parts.

3. Bianca Del Rio

Wednesday, October 5

The Boulder Theater

Standup comedian, costume designer and paragon of the New Orleans drag community Bianca Del Rio is a champion of insult comedy. A standout from a cast of outlandish characters on Ru Paul's Drag Race, Del Rio was crowned the winner of the sixth season and continues to pop up on the program. She's also the star of Hurricane Bianca, a comedy co-starring Rachel Dratch and Alan Cumming. Her last special, Bianca's Rolodex of Hate, aired on Logo earlier this year, so die-hard fans can expect new material along with an outlandish wardrobe and a heavy dollop of shade.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. showtime. Admission prices start at $37.50, with additional seating and VIP options from the Boulder Theater events page.

4. Sexpot Comedy Presents Billy Wayne Davis

Friday, October 7

The Bug Theatre

Billy Wayne Davis is a standup comedian, son of the South and erstwhile Blue Angels pilot. He's appeared on Last Comic Standing, was the host of Morgan Spurlock's Freedom: The Movie and featured in Ralphie May's Filthy Animal Tour. Davis made his debut on the New Faces showcase on last year's Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but he'd already been the focus of Denver's forward-looking comedy-fan community, thanks to frequent appearances at Comedy Works, Too Much Fun, High Plains and a number of Sexpot showcases. Local comics Ryan Nowell, Roger Norquist, Mara Wiles and Deacon Gray join host Andy Juett at the kooky and spooky Bug Theatre for a fine evening of Sexpot-style laughs.

Showtime is 10 p.m. Tickets cost $8 from Night Out and $10 at the door.

5. Fort Comedy Presents: Josh Androsky

Wednesday, October 12

The Denver Improv

There's so much happening in metro Denver, we sometimes don't get to Fort Comedy. A trio comprising David Rodriguez, Mallory Wallace and Kyle Pogue, Fort Comedy has produced and hosted some of Colorado's best standup shows in Fort Collins, but generally only appeared in Denver for guest spots. Thanks to a deal with the Denver Improv — where Rodriguez won this year's Standup Showdown contest — the comedians are now bringing their producing prowess to town for a special showcase with headliner Josh Androsky. A Vice contributor and staff writer for Spongebob Squarepants, Androsky has appeared on Flophouse, Adam Ruins Everything and Comedy Central's Trolling for Greatness. Androsky also has a couple more shows scheduled during his stay in Denver, including a headlining spot on the Westword-lauded Comedy Night at Chain Reaction on Friday, October 14.

Doors open at 6:30 for the 7:30 p.m. showtime. Admission costs $9. Tickets are available from the Denver Improv events page.

