The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver in September

As summer draws to a close and the school year begins in earnest, workaday concerns crowd out the carefree vibe of summer. But you still need to get out and enjoy yourself, so we've assembled a list of ten shows that demonstrate the wide variety of comedic entertainments in town this month, a list that includes free shows produced by local talent, inventive themed showcases, and appearances by living legends and a genre-defying genius at the height of her career. In fact, there's such an abundance of great events this September that ten spots weren't enough to honor them all, and we've scattered a few shoutouts throughout the list. For a complete roster of local shows, Denver diehards should check out 5280Comedy.com.

10. D.L. Hughley

September 2 through September 4

The Denver Improv

One of The Original Kings of Comedy, D.L. Hughley has transcended a troubled upbringing to achieve the highest degree of success in his field. The flagship host of BET's ComicView, Hughley has a quick wit and comforting presence that have kept him working steadily onscreen for decades. As an actor, he's turned up in comedic fare like Inspector Gadget, Soul Plane and Scary Movie 3 as well as the eponymous sitcom, The Hughleys. An outspoken political commentator, Hughley often appears on news media panels, even attempting full-time punditry in 2008 on the short-lived CNN program D.L. Hughley Breaks the News. Like many multi-talented funny people, however, Hughley cannot resist the siren call of the stage and tours regularly, always stopping by the Improv when he's in town.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. with an additional late show at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $27 and available through the Denver Improv events page.

Isaac Novak

9. Good Cop, Bud Cop

Friday, September 2

Syntax Physic Opera

Good Cop Bud Cop is a live podcast from affable stoner Geoff Tate and Emma Arnold, the harried mother of six; the two comedians have little in common but a gleefully absurd sense of humor. Arnold, a festival favorite and regular guest on Doug Loves Movies, lives in Idaho, where she apparently keeps bees. Tate, a Cincinnati-based comic who has toured regularly with Dougs Benson and Stanhope, has appeared on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Live at Gotham. In addition to appearing at Syntax, Good Cop Bud Cop will also be recording live from The Dab Lounge in Colorado Springs on September 1 and License No. 1 in Boulder on September 3. Presented by your dab-dabbling friends at Sexpot Comedy.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. Admission costs $5 plus fees through Night Out.

8. Ratio Comedy Presents: Adam Cayton-Holland

Wednesday, September 7

Ratio Beerworks

Now that production on Season 2 of Tru TV's Those Who Can't has wrapped, hometown hero and former Westword scribe Adam Cayton-Holland has a month of great shows lined up in his native city. Kick off your month-long ACH binge with this festive brewery show featuring Ian Douglas Terry, Andrew Bueno and host Matt Cobos. Ratio keeps the laughter flowing freely all month long with Lucha Libre & Laughs on September 11 and the Ratio Comedy Battle Royale on September 21. Cayton-Holland will also be joining his Grawlix cohorts for a headlining engagement at Comedy Works Downtown on September 16.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

7. Ali Wong

September 8-10

Comedy Works Downtown

Ali Wong is a hilarious young comic poised for mainstream success. She recorded her recent one-hour Netflix special Baby Cobra while seven months pregnant — thereby invalidating anybody else's excuse for bailing on a show — and the result was an ideal showcase for the talent she spent over ten years developing. Wong has also appeared on Are You There, Chelsea?, Black Box and Inside Amy Schumer, and lent her voice to BoJack Horseman and The Angry Birds Movie. Wong now has a regular role in the ABC sitcom American Housewife on the horizon, so Denver fans would be wise to see her in a club setting before she starts headlining theaters.

Showtimes and admission prices vary; the early Friday and late Saturday shows have both sold out, so act quickly. Tickets are available on the Comedy Works events page.

Dave Losso

6. We Still Like You

Friday, September 9

El Charrito

Most comedians have a trove of embarrassing stories and painful memories under their belt long before they first pick up a microphone, but we tend to keep them to ourselves or enshroud ugly truths in punchlines. At We Still Like You, however, performers are encouraged to dredge up their very worst tales and lay the truth bare for a supportive crowd that chants "We still like you" at the close of each story. Not unlike local favorite Arguments & Grievances, We Still Like You is the brainchild of a hard-working Midwestern transplant — comedian Dave Losso in this case — who spearheaded a Denver branch of an ongoing Chicago live show and podcast. Joining Losso will be local jokesmiths Jose MaCall, Meaghan Shaha, Corey Rhoads, Kira MagCalen, Zach Reinert, Nathan Lund and Janae Burris, abandoning their set lists and revealing some dark secrets. The show is a fine edition to El Charrito's Comedy Room Room, whose calendar is chockablock with chuckles all September long. In addition to the rotating roster of Friday night theme shows, the Room Room has dabbled with scheduling special headliner events on Saturdays, a tradition that continues with Brandt Tobler on September 10.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are strongly suggested.

