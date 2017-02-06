The Ten Best Comedy Shows in Denver: February 2017

Bridget Everett headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday, February 7. C/o Sexpot Comedy

According to America's preeminent groundhog meteorologists, we can expect six more weeks of winter and at least four more years of rapidly encroaching fascism. Needless to say, the cathartic release of comedy is in high demand, perhaps now more than ever. Fortunately, February's post-Super Bowl weeks are stuffed with a tasty ten-layer dip of comedy shows, the majority of which are proudly produced by local talent. From the literally in-your-face antics of Ben Roy and Bridget Everett to a preponderance of roast shows, Denver has delights in store all month long.

1. Pussy Bros Present: Birthday Party Comedy with Josh Blue

Monday, February 13

Rackhouse Pub

As the Grawlix and Too Much Fun fade into fond memories for the Denver comedy community, the Pussy Bros have taken their place at the vanguard as the scene's leading supergroup. Since their eponymous showcase debuted at El Charrito one year ago, the Bros — local standups Janae Burris, Christie Buchele and Rachel Weeks — have headlined at comedy festivals, produced one of Denver's best-attended shows and made great individual strides as standups. Sadly however, the Pussy Bros' first year as an institution was also marred by tragedy, with the sudden and heartbreaking loss of founding member Jordan Wieleba. Burris, Buchele and Weeks have admirably carried on, honoring Wieleba's legacy by not only continuing to run great shows, but to take up her mantle of proud advocacy and generosity. To celebrate the Pussy Bros' perseverance throughout this trying year, the trio has cooked up a new show at the Rackhouse Pub, fittingly called Birthday Party. With a lineup including Mara Wiles and Josh Blue, we wish we could celebrate the Bros' birthday every month.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

2. Love in the Works

Tuesday, February 14

Comedy Works Downtown

While a comedy club may seem like a strange place to celebrate Valentine's Day, we can think of worse ways to spend a holiday fraught with obligatory romance than laughing the night away over cocktails with your date. Love in the Works, a comedy dating game show from the mind of Comedy Works regular Brent Gill, is back after a year of retooling and poised to steal laughs and hearts in equal measure. Pulling contestants from the crowd, Gill, along with fellow Denver comedy mainstays Nathan Lund and Stephen Agyei, will be riffing jokes while aspiring daters field questions and compete in challenges texted in by the audience, making it one of the few shows at Comedy Works that won't require crowd members to lock their phones in Yondr bags. Inquiring singles can send an e-mail to loveintheworksco@gmail.com and apply to be a bachelor, bachelorette or contestant.

The games begin at 8 p.m. Admission prices range from $25 to $119, with Valentine's Day packages available for couples on the Comedy Works events calendar page.

3. Nighttime Tonight

Thursday, February 16

The Deer Pile

Brian Flynn, a local comedian and co-host of The Revisionists podcast, has been quietly at work on Nighttime Tonight for months now, assembling a team of eager locals to write jokes and pitch segments for a new showcase modeled after late-night staples like Conan and The Daily Show, along with just a dash of Shandling-esque internecine struggle. Mostly, however, Nighttime Tonight is intended to be a place where members of the Denver comedy community can gather and indulge their creative whims. Flynn and company will be collecting donations for a different charitable organization each month.

Showtime is 9 p.m. Admission is free; donation proceeds will go to the Marshall Project.

4. Gina Brillon

February 16-19

The Denver Improv

A veteran of the New York comedy scene she's called home since she started performing at the age of seventeen, Gina Brillon is a skilled comedian and the 2012 winner of NBC's Stand Up for Diversity Showcase. She's appeared on Live at Gotham, The View and Chelsea Lately, and also had a prominent role in Gabriel Iglesias's The Fluffy Movie. Unlike her boisterous co-star, however, Brillon tells jokes instead of making noises. Surprisingly sharp and observant for a comic with such mainstream credits, Brillon delivers relatable material without feeling broad or stale. Her first one-hour special, Pacifically Speaking, debuted in 2014. Brillon defies easy categorization and keeps the laughs flowing.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. each night, with an additional 9:45 p.m. late show on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $17; for tickets and information, visit the Denver Improv events page.

