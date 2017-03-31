The Ten Best Comedy Shows in Denver in April

Margaret Cho headlines Comedy Works Downtown April 7 and 8. Miss Missy

Despite the gray skies above, spring has begun in earnest, and dampened Denverites have reason to hope. The comedy scene continues to flourish, with laughter ringing from our clubs, theaters and even VFW halls. This month our local chuckle merchants host filthy game shows, luchador hijinks and a pair of shows at a notoriously haunted hotel, while comedic greats like Margaret Cho, Sebastian Maniscalco and Dana Gould roll through town. A dovetailing spirit of mirth and generosity abounds, with local comics and producers coming forward to donate their time and efforts to such noble causes as medical donations and protecting civil rights. Here are the ten best comedy events in April, listed in chronological order.

Geoff Tice

1. Bloodlines: Blood and Punchlines

Saturday, April 1

VFW Post 2461

Unless you're a trained professional or Nosferatu, giving blood is an ordeal to be endured. Thanks to a partnership between Bonfils Blood Center, a gaggle of Denver-based comics and erstwhile Westword contributor Kevin Galaba, Bloodlines: Blood and Punchlines aims to liven the uncomfortable but vitally important process of blood donation with a murderer's row of Denver's funniest comedians, including Steve Vanderploeg, Anthony Crawford, Timmi Lasley and more joining headliner Sam Tallent to crack wise for all the donors. Hosted by 3 Course Comedy's Adrian Mesa and Eric Henderson, Bloodlines is an ideal way to have a laugh while helping out. Volunteers will also have the chance to sign up to be bone-marrow donors, a potentially life-saving gift.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with comedy beginning at noon; $5 suggested donation.

Geoff Tice

2. Power Move: Comedy in Action

Thursday, April 6

Image Brew Studios

Denver comedy power couple Mara Wiles and Kevin O'Brien left their consistently delightful Funnyside Sessions showcase behind. Rather than allow their prime-time slot at a supportive venue go to waste, however, they turned the reins over to Nathan Lund and Aaron Urist. For the newly titled Power Move: Comedy in Action, Lund and Urist plan to retain Funnyside elements like video sketches produced by Image Brew and kegs donated by Ratio Beerworks while remaking the showcase in their own image. The crackerjack inaugural lineup includes local favorites Christie Buchele, Zach Reinert, Cody Spyker and Janae Burris along with Chicago's Adam Burke and prodigal Denverites Troy Walker and Chris Charpentier. All proceeds from this month's show will be donated to the ACLU, kicking off Power Move's altruistic goal of benefiting a different vital organization each month. Featuring DJ Erin Stereo on the one and twos.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with a suggested minimum $5 donation.

3. Margaret Cho

April 7-8

Comedy Works Downtown

Margaret Cho is a multi-talented entertainer whose massive skill set includes singing, burlesque, acting, writing and standup comedy. From her early days as a teenager at the zenith of San Francisco's comedy scene, Cho has brought a fearless honesty to her many endeavors. While she's a performer first and foremost, her outspoken advocacy and various humanitarian efforts have won her both awards and a considerable fan base among LGBTQ and Asian-American communities. Cho recently co-hosted the late-night talk show All About Sex for one season on TLC, but her television résumé is impressive, with highlights including a starring role on Drop Dead Diva and a memorably hilarious arc as Kim Jong-Il on 30 Rock. Cho has also published two books, including the autobiography I'm the One That I Want and the essay collection I Have Chosen to Stay and Fight. Although she usually plays big theaters when she comes through town, fans can catch her latest material in the intimacy of a comedy-club setting. The early shows have sold out, so make haste and get your tickets soon.

Showtime is 9:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; tickets are $40. Visit the Comedy Works events calendar to learn more and buy tickets.

4. Marc Maron: The Too Real Tour

April 7-8

Boulder Theater, Boulder

Paramount Theatre

Before taking the podcasting world by storm with the genre-defining WTF, Marc Maron toiled for decades to eke out a living as a working comic while the entertainment industry eluded him. Since he first began recording, Maron has welcomed everyone from comedians and rock stars to President Obama into his garage, cultivating a uniquely fearless interview style that's earned him millions of loyal listeners. The resurgent Maron has since appeared on every chat-show staple and released two one-hour specials, Thinky Pain and More Later. His acting career has similarly flourished, in addition to memorable appearances on Girls, Louie and Easy. His eponymous IFC show, Maron, ran for four seasons, and he has an ensemble role in the upcoming Netflix series G.L.O.W. Maron will bring his standup, which seems to grow more vital the less he has to prove, to Colorado for a pair of gigs as part of his national Too Real tour.

Boulderites can check him out at the Boulder Theater this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets, $32.50, are available from bouldertheater.com. Denverites can see Maron at the historic Paramount Theatre this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets, $35-$45, are available from Altitude Tickets.

Cody Devine vs. Delta Jr. at LLL SMark Week. Geoff Decker

5. Lucha Libre & Laughs: Cheap Pop!

Tuesday, April 18

Oriental Theater

Perennial Westword favorite Lucha Libre & Laughs leaps off the ropes and back into the ring with a special Tuesday night showcase. Boasting the same ringside thrills and minute-to-minute hilarity of a regular LLL showcase at half the price, Cheap Pop! has a brawny and bawdy lineup both on the mic and in the ring. With color commentators Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones along with standups Cody Spyker and Andrew Bueno opening for headliner Andy Peters (Those Who Can't), the laughs side of LLL's equation is in good hands. The real marquee attraction, however, is the title event match between Lucha Libre & Laughs Champion Cody Devine and Japanese wrestling legend Kikutaro.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 show. Visit the Oriental Theater's events calendar to learn more and buy tickets, $5.

Keep reading for five more events.

