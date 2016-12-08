The Ten Best Family-Friendly Activities in Denver in December

EXPAND Courtesy of Denver Union Station

From dogsledding to light displays, there's no shortage of family-friendly activities around Denver in December. Celebrate the season of joy with your loved ones at a few of our favorite local events and institutions.

Luminarias de Santa Fe Drive 2015. Joe Contreras

1. Luminarias de Santa Fe Drive

Santa Fe Drive, between 6th and 13th avenues

Friday, December 9

This free family event is one of the fastest-growing holiday attractions in Denver. From 5 to 10 p.m., art lovers of all ages will flock to the Santa Fe Drive corridor, where — for one night only — hundreds of luminarias adorn the storefronts and blocks from Sixth to 13th avenues. Guests are invited to make their own luminarias between 5 and 7 p.m. at one of four stations located along Santa Fe; each station will be stocked with supplies and volunteers — and hot cocoa, too. Entertainment on this bright Denver night also includes carolers, mariachis, Aztec dancers, a roaming Santa Claus and more. Find more information on the Luminarias website.

2. The Nutcracker with the Aurora Symphony & Aurora Dance Arts

Aurora Central High School Auditorium

Friday, December 9, through Sunday, December 11

From the captivating dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to the beautiful snow scene, The Nutcracker is a holiday must-see that delights audiences of all ages. This year, the Aurora Symphony will help you kick off the 2016 holiday season in grand style, as Aurora Dance Arts performs the ballet. There are four performance: on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information and to order tickets, visit the Aurora Symphony's website or call 303-326-8308.

EXPAND The Polar Express takes off from Durango. Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum

3. The Polar Express Train Ride

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Through January 3

All aboard! Now through January 3, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is celebrating this magical month with a holiday-themed train ride that’s become a seasonal mainstay for families nationwide. Based on the 1985 book by Chris Van Allsburg and 2004 animated film, The Polar Express Train Ride is one of the D&SNGRR’s biggest events of the year, bringing to life the timeless tale of a child’s journey to the North Pole aboard a historic steam locomotive. During an hour-long ride, passengers sip hot chocolate and interact with characters from the book — all while heading toward the North Pole to pick up the big man himself! Once aboard, Santa Claus visits train cars, gives every child a special gift and leads guests in caroling. Guests are encouraged to wear pajamas, and should arrive at the train depot at least thirty minutes prior to departure. The D&SNGRR also runs Christmas tree trains and a New Year’s Day brunch train. For details on rides, visit the D&SNGRR’s website.

4. Santa Meet & Greet

Denver Union Station

Every Saturday until Christmas

Stroll on down to Denver Union Station to say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus. They'll make appearances at the train station on Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be stationed inside the historic train station every subsequent Saturday until Christmas. Photos are free, and guests should bring their own camera. Don't forget to peruse the holiday decor in the Great Hall before telling Santa what's on your list, then grab a scoop or two from Milkbox Ice Creamery or sip a steaming hot chocolate from Pigtrain Coffee. There are plenty of adult goodies, too, at the Terminal Bar. For more information, visit Denver Union Station's website.

The Brown Palace is decked out for the holidays. Stevie Crecelius

5. Lights in the Lobby

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa

Ongoing

The Brown Palace's iconic lobby, which is decorated with more than 130 poinsettias, 100,000 LED lights and 4,800 ornaments, is a popular December destination for families of all ages. Don’t miss the massive chandelier suspended from the stained-glass ceiling of the hotel’s eight-story lobby; it's covered in more than 10,000 beads. Visitors can enjoy holiday decorations over cocktails and small plates in the atrium from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.; seating is available on a first-come basis. For more information, visit the Brown Palace’s website.

Keep reading for five more events.

