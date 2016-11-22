The Ten Best Family-Friendly Activities Over Thanksgiving Weekend

EXPAND Evan Semon

Getting the turkey on the table is the least of your challenges this week: You also need to keep your relatives entertained on a very long weekend. If you’re hoping to avoid the nervous breakdown that family time often brings, we recommend getting out of the house and enjoying a few festive happenings. Here are our top ten family-friendly events Thanksgiving weekend:

1. Opening Day at Southwest Rink

Southwest Rink at Skyline Park

November 22

Technically the weekend hasn't started yet — but who cares? Grab the kiddos and head to 16th and Arapahoe in downtown Denver for a few laps around Southwest Rink at Skyline Park, a free urban rink that opens today. The kick-off party starts at 11 a.m. with ice-cold treats and live acoustic performances by Zach Heckendorf and Brendan James. Come back on Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a holiday skate. The rink's open daily through February 14, and hours are posted online; you can bring your own skates, or rent a pair for $2.

2. Blackout Wednesday

Punch Bowl Social

Wednesday, November 23

With old-school entertainment, people-pleasing fare and a stellar beverage program, this hip concept has been entertaining fun-loving families since it opened in the Baker neighborhood in 2012. In celebration of the holiday season, you and yours can swing by Punch Bowl Social from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, where you can get two drink tickets, light appetizers, complimentary games and music for $10 a person. All proceeds benefit the Dumb Friends League; tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Return on Black Friday, and you’ll get a shot of Wild Turkey bourbon if you bowl a turkey (that’s three strikes in a row). Don’t forget to check out the other old-school games, too, including ping pong, darts, shuffleboard, skee ball, vintage arcade games and karaoke.

3. Turkey Games and Thanksgiving Buffet

YMCA of the Rockies

Starting Wednesday, November 23

At YMCA of the Rockies – Snow Mountain Ranch, Thanksgiving weekend commences Wednesday night with a special screening of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. On Thursday, wake up for a 3.5K Turkey Trot, and play a game of Human Hungry Hungry Hippos before the official Turkey Games get rolling, with a turkey-calling competition and pin-the-tail-on-the-turkey. Join the Moose on the Loose hike on Friday; other family-friendly weekend activities include holiday-cookie decorating, animal tracking, dodgeball, bingo and campfires with s’mores.

At YMCA of the Rockies – Estes Park Center, guests rise and shine at 8 am on Turkey Day for the ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K. The free fun run comes with breathtaking mountain views and welcomes dogs and strollers, too. Don’t miss the post-race Thanksgiving Buffet, featuring classic fixings and a mouthwatering carving station. Then,toss the pigskin, embark on a turkey-feather scavenger hunt or curl up to a holiday flick.

Lodging is still available over Thanksgiving weekend at both YMCA of the Rockies properties, and day passes are $20 for adults and $10 for kids; children under five are free. Book your trip online at the YMCA of the Rockies website. Return to the website on Cyber Monday, when YMCA of the Rockies will offer a lodging deal with rates as low as $64.

4. Thanksgiving Feed

Squeaky Bean Farm + Table

Thursday, November 24

We Don’t Waste — an innovative provider of food for the hungry — puts on its second annual Thanksgiving Feed with the Squeaky Bean to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need. At last year’s Feed, We Don’t Waste and its partners provided over 3,000 meals for the hungry and homeless on Thanksgiving Day. Donate to the cause on We Don't Waste's website, or grab your family and volunteer. The organization needs help preparing meals in the kitchen at Warren Technical School prior to the big day, and is also looking for folks to deliver meals to individuals and families throughout the Denver Metro area, and serve meals at the Squeaky Ban. For more information and to sign up, visit We Don’t Waste’s website.

5. Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Washington Park

Thursday, November 24

The Turkey Day forecast is sunny and dry. Run your yams off at this year’s 43rd annual Turkey Trot, a four-mile race beginning at 10:15 a m., and looping through Washington Park. This year’s trot is expected to draw 20,000 participants and spectators, and includes start and finish villages featuring live entertainment and music, booths and a Great Divide Brewing Co. beer garden. Race-day registration begins at 8 a.m. in the start village at South High School. The entry fee — $45 for adults; $35 for youth and seniors — includes a collectible T-shirt, bib with timing tag, and great pre- and post-race expos. Dogs and strollers are welcome in the final two waves, and a quarter-mile family fun run takes off at 11 a.m. Visit Mile High United Way’s website for more details.

