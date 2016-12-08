The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in December

EXPAND Photo courtesy of urglamour.com

The holidays are a time of giving — and looking good. You can get a head start on both at fashion events around Denver in December, where you can shop for loved ones or pick up something new for yourself. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this month, in chronological order.

Equillibrium will be at Frost: Holiday Fashion Market on December 8. Robins Photography

1. Frost: A Holiday Fashion Market and Beauty Extravaganza

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 8

Green Spaces

2590 Walnut Street

Fashion Denver is hosting this holiday fashion market where you can not only get some Christmas shopping done, but get a makeover while you're at it. Fashion Denver and Beauty Counter are teaming up with Matthew Morris Salon and Jaded Beauty for a night of fashion that will raise money for Warren Village, and display work by Equillibrium, Rachel Marie Hurst, Rainsford and The Urban Angels, to name just a few. Click here for more information.

2. Front Row: An Exclusive Bridal Fashion Event

Shop Steven Alan Optical December 9 and 10 at Armiatge and McMillan. Photo courtesy of Steven Alan Optical

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 8

Brilliant Bridal

326 South Broadway

Brides-to-be will not want to miss this free event stocked with champagne and treats from local wedding vendors, along with contests and prizes. The highlight of the evening will be a runway style fashion show featuring the latest bridal fashion trends for 2017. If you're just beginning to plan your wedding, you won't want to miss this. Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

3. Steven Alan Optical Sample Sale

Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10

Armitage & McMillan

1550 Platte Street

Armitage & McMillan, a local menswear boutique, is hosting New-York based fashion designer Steven Alan, who will have an eyewear sale this weekend. Sunglasses that were $65 to $165 will be $35 to $65, and some that include a prescription. have been marked down from $195 to $65. Click here for more information.

See Susan and Daniel Luna's nee designs at the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Gallery on December 10. Susan Luna

4. Susan M. Luna Fashion Show

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council Gallery

772 Santa Fe Drive

Susan and Daniel Luna will debut some of Lunapparel's new line of clothing at an event with food, drinks and and a short fashion show at 1 p.m. Susan Luna grew up around artists and athletes, and she celebrates these positive influences in her life with her athletic/leisure-wear designs, which include vibrant skirts, colorful yoga pants, scarves and patches. They'll all be for sale at CHAC, and any purchases will include free wrapping and gift bags. Click here for more information.

5. Winter Fest on Fillmore

11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10

Fillmore Plaza

257 Fillmore Street

Swing by Cherry Creek North for the inaugural Winter Fest on Fillmore, a free, family-friendly event.This festive celebration will transform Fillmore Plaza into a winter wonderland, with live ice sculpting, temporary fire pits, face painting, live music, elves, complimentary treats and warm beverages, as well as other giveaways, carolers.Click here for more information.

