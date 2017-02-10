The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in February

EXPAND Artopia will take place at City Hall on February 25. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

February is looking good, with spring fashions on the horizon and events that range from big sales to shows to lovely deals for Valentine's Day. And if you're single, remember: You deserve some love, too. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this February, in chronological order.

Photo courtesy of Style Caster

1. Pimp Your Denim Party

2 p.m. Saturday, February 11

Midnight Rambler

2438 West 44th Avenue

Trick out your jeans while celebrating the DIY ethos. For $25, you get four pins or patches to mix and match; patches will be sewn on for you on the spot. Bring your own denim or purchase vintage denim jackets from Rebellelion’s pop-up shop. Rachael of ARAE and Madeline of Rose and Royce will be on hand, providing custom embroidery. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Spruce

2. Spruce X Inspyre Valentine's Pop-Up

11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11

Inspyre Boutique

2021 West 32nd Avenue

Menswear expert Spruce is collaborating with womenswear connoisseur Inspyre Boutique to get Denver all dressed up for Valentine's Day. Spruce will be hosting a pop-up shop inside Inspyre’s Tennyson location featuring items from Spruce that are easy Valentine's gifts for that guy in your life — and Inspyre has special presents for the ladies in your life. The boutiques will also be offering “manmosas” throughout the day. Click here for more information.

Base Coat

3. Beauty Product Launch Weekend

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12

Base Coat Nail Salon

3244 Navajo Street, #101

Women looking to get dolled up for Valentine's Day should head to Base Coat for the launch of the new line of Base Coat Beauty products. While you're shopping for that perfect non-toxic nail color, enjoy 10 percent off all retail products; henna and tarot will be offered, as well. Complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries will be served, and champagne will flow all weekend long. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Denver Design Incubator

4. Draping and Pattern-Making Certificate Series

Starting Monday, February 13

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

The Denver Design Center offers many classes and workshops, and now you can learn pattern-making and draping through four specialty courses (the others are February 20, March 6 and March 13) that will give any fashion enthusiasts the basic pattern-making and draping skills to advance; Keti Lagvilava will offer hands-on instruction. Upon completion of the series, each student will receive a certificate from DDI. Click here to register and for more information.

Photo courtesy of Denver Style Magazine

5. Denver Style Magazine Issue Eight Launch Party

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 18

Ruby Jane Boutique

3616 West 32nd Avenue

Denver Style Magazine is throwing a party to celebrate its latest issue. Meet bloggers, photographers, boutique owners and Denver's stylish movers and shakers at this bash, where you'll also find complimentary drinks, snacks and swag from local vendors. Click here for more information.

6. Meet the Designer: Abby Sparks

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22

Galvanize Denver

1644 Platte Street

Swing by Galvanize to meet local designer Abby Sparks, owner of Abby Sparks Jewelry. Sparks specializes in custom jewelry design, from wedding bands to right-hand rings. A cash bar and complimentary light appetizers will be available; click here for more information.

Keep reading for more events.

