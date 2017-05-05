The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in May

EXPAND Shockwave: Japanese Fashion closes on Sunday, May 28 at the Denver Art Museum. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

May is here, and with Derby Day, Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day, there are more than a few reasons to dress up this month. Here are ten of the best fashion events in Denver in May, everything from trunk shows to fashion shows.

Photo courtesy of Pamela Love

1. Violet Hour Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spinster Sisters Co.

Sleepwear brand Violet Hour is cut and sewn locally in Denver. Designer Katey Kaiser will be hosting a pop-up at her Cherry Creek North location. Swing by to meet the designer in person and shop her new collection of sleepwear. The store's robes and pajama sets make for the perfect Mother's Day gift. Click here for more information.

Denver Mini Derby

2. Denver Mini Derby

May 6, 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Stanley Marketplace

Even the miniature horses and racing Welsh corgis will be looking good at this event, which bills itself as the most fun Derby party anywhere.

3. 2017 Festival of Colors

Saturday May 6, 6 p.m to 1 a.m.

City Hall

The 2017 Festival of Colors is shaping up to be a full-on fashion extravaganza, with more than 120 models. This festival celebrates life's beauty and magic, while focusing on art, dance, lights, fabric, color and, of course, fashion. Designers presenting work on the runway include: Jenn Costellollo of Jeneration Apparel, Andreas Tsagas of Tsagas Leather & Furs, Denise Renee of Fantasy Designs, Francis D. Roces of Kimono Dragons, Sierra Wonderlynd of Sumeria Designs, Duane Topping of Topping Designs, Shawn Schram of S&K Custom Clothing, Eva Juzwiak of Saunders Customs, and Sherry Rivard of Sherry's Angels. The fashion show starts at 8 p.m. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Banana Republic

4. Sips & Sweets

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Banana Republic at Park Meadows

The staff at the Park Meadows Banana Republic will help you pick out an outfit that is refined and sophisticated. Shop the new summer collection, while enjoying sips and sweets on this Saturday afternoon. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Denver.org

5. Quinceañera Fashion Show

Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Sometimes it's okay to wear the same dress twice. Head to Civic Center Park to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this weekend with the second annual quinceañera fashion show, produced by local radio station, La Invasora. This event will spotlight young ladies and their elaborate, recently worn quinceañera dresses, which represent a rite of passage into womanhood.To find out how to participate in the show, contact La Invasora at 303-514-7935 or click here for more information.

