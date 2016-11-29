The Ten Best Film Events in Denver in December (Non-Holiday)

Yes, they really did shut down part of a highway to film this scene in La La Land, leaping into Denver this month. courtesy of Lionsgate

Every December brings two types of cinematic adventures: a deluge of holiday-themed films (find them all on our holiday film list) and a flood of films with “award season buzz” that the studios save for the end of the year so that they’re fresher in the minds of voters for those various statuettes. As a result, movie-goers have plenty of choices — whether they like their films free of jingle bells or full of ho-ho-hos. So take a break from the holiday shopping and sit for a spell in front of your nearest big screen. Here are the ten best (non-holiday) film events in Denver in December, presented in chronological order:

1. Tower

Opens Friday, December 2

Landmark’s Mayan Theatre

Fifty years ago, a sniper made his way to the top of the University of Texas Tower and began shooting into the crowd, holding the campus and the world in terror for 96 minutes. That violent act left sixteen dead and three dozen wounded, and also left an indelible scar on America’s psyche. Director Keith Maitland’s retelling takes archival footage and new re-creations, but uses rotoscope animation to blend the two realities and tell the stories of the survivors, heroes and witnesses of that harrowing day in America’s history. Get tickets at landmarktheaters.com.

2. Fargo: 20th Anniversary

Saturday, December 3, at 2 p.m.

Sie FilmCenter

Twenty years ago, the Coen Brothers gave us a homespun yarn of murder, money and Marge, the charismatic and very pregnant sheriff of Brainerd, Minnesota (played to Academy Award-winning perfection by Frances McDormand), who’s just trying to solve three fresh murders in her county while keeping her morning sickness at bay. The Coens created a pitch-perfect black comedy that introduced the world to Midwest accents, attitudes and a harsh winter landscape with its own definition of cold-blooded, which could well have been another planet right in our own back yard. The Sie is screening this neo-noir great on 35mm film, and you can get your tickets at denverfilm.org.

3. Mad Max: Fury Road - Black & Chrome Edition

Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Sie FilmCenter

Last year brought us many great films, but one of the loudest was George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth chapter in his apocalyptic cult story and one that fans had been waiting thirty years to see hit the screen. Hit it did (and punch, blow up and slash), bringing Miller’s penchant for non-CGI effects and stunts to his bloody road race and introducing a new feminist action icon (Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa), who managed to overshadow hero Max (George Hardy filling in for Mel Gibson). A box-office smash, the film even made its way to the Oscars, where it snagged a bunch of technical awards. But Miller still had one surprise up his sleeve: His original vision was to shoot the film in black and white, and although the released version was gorgeously colored, he commissioned a version naked of its hues and full of contrast and brightness instead. Take another spin in this fast ride with a new paint job; get your tickets at denverfilm.org.

4. Actor Martinez

Opens Friday, December 9

Sie FilmCenter

A few years ago, filmmakers Mike Ott and Nathan Silver met at the Denver Film Festival and began meshing their individual styles together for a movie. Along the way, they met fest volunteer Arthur Martinez, who seemed the ideal star of their bizarre idea — as long as he played himself. The film’s concept was paper-thin, but the duo left behind their usual locales — L.A. and New York, respectively — and brought the production to the Mile High City. A quick shoot was followed by a fast edit and soon a premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, with a recent homecoming at the 39th Denver Film Festival, where it got tongues wagging over its bold originality. What is it about? Bottom line, it’s about the production of the very film you will be watching and about the ideas that germinate when we meet people and imagine them in a fictional world of our own design. But what is fact and what is fiction, and what is real life and what is cinema? Actor Martinez will have you talking long after the images stop bouncing off the screen (and continue into reality). Get your tickets at denverfilm.org.

5. Rachel Talalay Double Feature

Sunday, December 11, starting at 3 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse

Back in July, we interviewed director Rachel Talalay (Freddy’s Dead) as she prepared to come to Denver to screen and celebrate Tank Girl, her 1995 cult film, with a clutch of giddy fans. During our chat, she discussed her exile from Hollywood following that film’s poor initial reception and the massive gender gap she encountered in both film and television production. Talalay persevered by remaining creative and headstrong, and constantly hammering away at the glass ceiling while excelling in her direction of huge U.K. shows like Sherlock and Doctor Who. She even found time to direct a new film, On the Farm, following an investigation to solve a series of murders that rocked Vancouver in the ’90s, and as a result finds herself poised to swing back into the big leagues. Talalay is returning to the Alamo to screen On the Farm and two of her episodes of Doctor Who — fan favorites “Hell Bent” and “Heaven Sent” — with proceeds from both screenings going to the ACLU. Between shows, she’ll participate in a Q&A with the audience and talk about her past, present and rosy new future. Get your tickets at drafthouse.com.

