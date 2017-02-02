The Ten Best Film Events in Denver in February

Jordan Peele's Get Out may just change the face of horror for years to come. Universal Pictures

In the world of cinema, February finds us climbing excitedly out of the wasteland that is January and into this month's embrace of new films that are sure to hook audiences. In addition, there are plenty of special screenings of Academy Award-nominated films in anticipation of the ceremony this month, as well as some special surprises and tributes.

Here are the ten best film events in Denver this February, listed in chronological order.

1. Scream Screen: The Psychosexual Films of David Cronenberg

Fridays in February at 9:30 p.m.

Sie FilmCenter

Theresa Mercado’s Scream Screen returns and adds an extra chill to frosty February with a four-film salute to the master of bloodcurdling body horror, David Cronenberg. For decades, the Canadian auteur has mixed his nightmarish visions with themes of sex and sickness and turned out frothy films like Shivers (aka They Came From Within), The Brood, Videodrome and Dead Ringers, which will be dissected and examined this month at the Sie. Adding to the terror on the screen, each movie will be preceded by some of Denver’s best moody music via such bands as Voight, Pythian Whispers, Videodrome (with members of Strafgod, Rotten Blue Menace and MOB) and DBUK. Expect four nights of skin-crawling creeps for your eyes and ears! Get tickets at denverfilm.org.

2. I Am Not Your Negro

Starts Friday, February 3

Landmark’s Esquire Theatre and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Oscars, director Raoul Peck’s sizzling film gives voice to late writer and activist James Baldwin and his unfinished work Remember This House. The book would have examined the impact of the assassination of three of Baldwin’s closest friends and civil-rights icons, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.; Peck supplements Baldwin's thirty completed pages with archival footage and recent civil unrest during the Black Lives Matter movement to illustrate the underlying message of the writer's teachings. Bringing Baldwin's words to life is the voice of Samuel L. Jackson, who shows that when it comes to decades of battles for civil rights, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Get tickets at landmarktheaters.com and drafthouse.com.

3. OJ: Made in America

Saturday, February 4, at noon

Sie FilmCenter

Also nominated for Best Documentary Feature is Ezra Edelman’s epic eight-hour examination of the meteoric rise and devastating downfall of NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson. During the “trial of the century,” which found the star accused of murdering his wife, Nicole, and friend Ron Goldman, Simpson became a lightning rod for more controversy as the focus of race relations in Los Angeles and America at large. This is your chance to catch the doc on the big screen; the Sie will present it in one shot with two intermissions. Get your tickets at denverfilm.org.

4. Denver Jewish Film Festival

February 8-20

Elaine Wolf Theater at the Jewish Community Center

Raise a glass: The Denver Jewish Film Festival is turning 21 this year, and it's celebrating with a theme of “unsung heroes” in its film selections. Opening-night feature For the Love of Spock examines the life and interstellar career of Jewish star Leonard Nimoy; On the Map looks at the unlikely 1977 championship victory of an Israeli basketball team; and Persona Non Grata and One Step to Freedom introduce viewers to two men whose actions saved many lives during the Holocaust. These are but a small sample of the 31 features and shorts that make up of the face of this very grown-up film festival. See the whole schedule and get tickets at maccjcc.org.

Keep reading for more of February's film events.