The Twelve Best Fashion Events in Denver Before Thanksgiving

Westword file photo

The holiday season is almost here, and there are plenty of fashion events in Denver this month to have you looking good at all those Thanksgiving gatherings. Here are twelve of the best, in chronological order.

Photo courtesy of Jared Galleria of Jewelry

1. La Vien Jewelry Event

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, November 9

Jared Galleria of Jewelry

9535 East County Line Road

For just one day, Jared will display a selection of LeVian’s top trends (from 40,000 original designs a year), including classic diamonds and seasonal color gems. Click here for more information.

2. Fall/Winter 2016 Trend Presentation

8-10 p.m. Thursday, November 10

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

To celebrate the tenth Denver Arts Week, the Denver Design Incubator and local fashion entrepreneur Salwa Owens will deliver a forecast of this season's fashion trends; Owens will also demonstrate how to use pieces from her own label and other curated collections to create several inspired looks. Artist-in-residence Laura Marshall will be live-painting at this event as well. Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

The new AILLEA location in Cherry Creek. Photo by McKenzie Coyle

3. Beauty Master Class

5 -7 p.m. Thursday, November 10

AILLEA Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3000 East First Avenue, #203

The toxin-free beauty retailer in Cherry Creek will host a master class and a co-tutorial featuring Sasha Plavsic, founder of ILIA Beauty, and Sirine Swed, founder of Battington Lashes, who will teach the art of mastering the dramatic eye. For $25, attendees will receive a set of Battington Lashes and a seat in the master class. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of 303 Magazine

4. 303 Magazine's Denver Fashion Weekend Fall 2016

7 p.m. Thursday, November 10; Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13

City Hall

1144 Broadway

The twice-a-year fashion show from 303 Magazine returns for the fall season, with three nights of style showcasing 17 fashion designers and 21 salons; there will be pop-up shops throughout the weekend as well. Featured designers include Mona Lucero, Gino Velardi, Kotomi Yoshida, Frances Roces, Maggie Burns, Night by Charlie Price, Rachel Marie Hurst, Steve Sells, Anthony H, Tyne Hall, Femme Fatale Intimates, Velvet Wolf, Margaret Sanzo, Scout & Molly, Fab’rik, Georgine and John Paul Ataker NYC. Featured hair salons include Charlie Price, Antoine Du Chez, The Parlour, Mode, Swank, The Look, Beauty Underground, Goldie and Bob, Artemis & Birch, KTB Hair & Funk Styling, Ansley Meredith, Marlene Romero, Javier Jaimes, Chad & Co, Stephan Lauren, James Mucker, Halo Salon, Rita B, Beto’s Salon and Blow Dry Lounge. Click here to get more info and purchase your tickets.

Meet jewelry designer Gurhan Orhan in person at Neiman Marcus. Photo courtesy of Gurhan Orhan

5. Gurhan Orhan for Gurhan

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Head to the designer-jewelry department of Neiman Marcus in Cherry Creek to meet acclaimed accessory designer Gurhan Orhan, and shop the latest collection. Click here for more information.

6. Fashion Group International Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Trend Event

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 15

The Art Institute of Colorado Penthouse

1200 Lincoln Street

Fashion Group International is hosting this event, during which Denver's fashion community can network while previewing the upcoming fashion trends for 2017 Spring/Summer through a DVD presentation with an exclusive edit of New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks. In addition, local stylists will provide feedback on how to interpret these upcoming trends in order to take them from runway to the real world. Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

7. Fashion and French

6-9 p.m. Wednesday, November 16

Alliance Française de Denver

571 Galapago Street

Lovers of both French fashion and the French language are in for a treat: The Alliance Française de Denver and Fashion Denver are hosting this event; guests can learn some French fashion phrases while also learning about the careers of women in the French fashion industry who now live in Denver. Special guests include Florence Muller, Leila Korn, Christine Oury, Sabine Lerus Watson and Terrence Timmerman. Click here for more information.

Keep reading for more fashion events this month.

