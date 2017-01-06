The Twelve Best Fashion Events in Denver in January

EXPAND This month of fashion concludes with Ice Ball 2017 at City Hall on January 27. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

The new year is here, full of shining new hopes. Every January 1 we resolve to transform into the best version of ourselves, and this year is no exception. If you're determined to look good in 2017, Denver has plenty of events to get you off to a stylish start. Here are the dozen best fashion events in Denver in January, in chronological order.

Photo courtesy of Sew News

1. Sip, Spiel and Sew Workshop

6 p.m. Sunday, January 8

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

The Denver Design Incubator is hosting a $10 introductory sewing class where you can sip wine and learn basic sewing skills on home or industrial sewing machines, with the goal of making quilts that can be donated to local shelters or the camps at Standing Rock. Bring your own supplies, including a portable machine, if that's what you want to use; the Denver Design Incubator will supply industrial sewing machines, fabric and thread. Other workshops at DDI this month include Draping and Pattern Making, Advanced Industrial Sewing, Fashion Sketching, and a specialty workshop on zippers and button holes. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Goldyn

2. The Zodiac Party

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 12

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

Swing by trendsetting boutique Goldyn to celebrate 2017 in style at a free zodiac-themed bash, complete with tarot and astrology readings, hot toddies, nail art, and a dance party with a DJ set by Matthew Brown. Click here for information.

Photo courtesy of Fashionista.com

3. Uniqlo Denver X Tastemade Free Lunch

Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12

Uniqlo Denver Pavilions

500 16th Street Space 110

Uniqlo is partnering with Tastemade to offer a free lunch; the first hundred shoppers will get a ticket good for a meal from the Yatai food truck. More incentive to shop: DJ Big O from 95.7 will be spinning, and shoppers will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. Uniqlo will host additional Free Lunch events on February 9 and March 9; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Blakeman Vacuum and Sewing

4. Upcycle Club

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 12

Blakeman Vacuum and Sewing

3175 28th Street, #3, Boulder

This hands-on group meets monthly (except for February) to learn new upcycle and alteration techniques, discuss current projects (bring yours), and experiment with up-cycled fashion. Click here for more information.

5. Romantic Rock Fashion Show

7 p.m. Thursday, January 12

Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer Street

This winter fashion show by Emily Dearheart and Romantic Rock, with hair and makeup by Paul Mitchell, will be accompanied by music from Me Me Monster, BOX, Burnt Bridge Masons and Boxcar Eddy. Artist Vincent Gordon will show his work, too. The show is 21+; tickets are $5 to $8. Click here for more information.

6. Fashion Group International Presents: The Basics of Packing

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 17

Paradise Baggage Company

4442 South Broadway, Englewood

Fashion Group International and Paradise Baggage Company are teaming up to teach an essential skill every jet-setter should possess: the basics of packing a suitcase. Click here for more information.

Keep reading for more fashion events.

