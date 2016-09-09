The Twelve Best Fashion Events In Denver in September

The new collection from Christian Louboutin will be available at Neiman Marcus this month. Photo by Rene Habermacher

The crisp morning air means fall is almost here, with all of its chic glory. September is the start of a prime season for fashion, when boots, jeans, knitwear and leather are welcomed back into our wardrobes. There's no shortage of stylish shindigs in Denver this month, from shows to shop openings to anniversary parties. Here are the top twelve fashion events for September, in chronological order:

Photo by Rene Habermacher

1. Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin Trunk Shows

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10

Neiman Marcus Denver

3030 East First Avenue

Head to the shoe salon on level one to shop the latest collection from master shoe designer Christian Louboutin. This weekend you can also see the new collection from American tastemaker Tom Ford at Neiman Marcus in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Click here for more information.

2. Blue Jean Bash

6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 10

Exdo Event Center

3500 Walnut Street

This charity event will celebrate denim, as well as raise funds for Clothes to Kids of Denver; you have the chance to win a vacation to Italy by attending. Click here to purchase your ticket and for more information.

3. AILLEA Cherry Creek Grand Opening

10 a.m. Saturday, September 10

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3000 East First Avenue

AILLEA, the toxin-free beauty and skincare haven, is opening a second local location (the first shop is in Larimer Square) inside the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The store is located on the second level, near Macy's. Click here for more information.

Kansai Yamamoto, Jacket, about 1980. Photo courtesy of Denver Art Museum, Neusteter Textile Collection.

4. Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design From 1980s to 1990s Grand Opening

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 11

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Fashion as art is the focus of the new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum, celebrating the intricate work of revolutionary Japanese fashion designers in Paris who challenged traditional standards. The exhibit features over seventy looks from designers Issey Miyake, Kenzo Takada, Comme des Garçons and more, who still have a strong voice in contemporary fashion. The show runs through next May; for more information and tickets, click here.

5. Pandora on The Hill Anniversary Party

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13

Pandora on The Hill

1227 East 17th Avenue

Grab your friends and head to Pandora on the Hill, a Capitol Hill staple celebrating its 22nd birthday. To celebrate the many changes over the years, Pandora will have a 1994-themed photo-booth, cupcakes, drinks and giveaways — and 22 percent of every purchase will be donated to SafeHouse Denver. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Michael Sullivan

6. HAUS Presents: FUN HAUS Fundraiser

7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, September 15

Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar

2201 Lawrence Street

Local designer Michael Sullivan and his creative collective, HAUS, are behind this event to raise funds for a move to retail, which kicks off a weekend of events from HAUS. The night will feature live music, dancing, food from Romano’s Macaroni Grill, raffles, and more. Purchase a HAUS Weekend ticket to grant you access to FUN HAUS, the ENVOKE Fashion Show on Saturday, September 17, and the HAUS pop-up shop at Dateline on Sunday, September 18. Click here to purchase your ticket and for more information.

7. Pin-Up Fashion Show at Gary Lee Days

8 p.m. Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17

Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub

176 South Broadway

The late Gary Lee Bomar will be remembered with two days of festivities, starting with live music by Pretty Mouth and the Trade-Ins, and followed Saturday with more live music, a pin-up fashion show put on by Equillibrium, and a pompadour and pin up hair contest with competing salons. There will be a live auction (a silent auction will run through the day, too) with some very rare Gary Lee creations — all benefiting Max Fund. Find out more here.

Keep reading for more fashion events.

