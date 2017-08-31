See Dinner, White Rabbit Red Rabbit This Weekend!

The fall season is just gearing up: Curious Theatre Company opens Appropriate on September 2 (read our interview with director Jamil Jude). But you don't need to wait to see great theater; keep reading for capsule reviews of two shows already on local stages.

Dinner: I’ve always been interested in the subterranean meanings of food — the emotional significance we attach to what we eat, the paradox that living creatures die to nourish us, our instinctual fear of new foods (because they can kill us) balanced against the fact that, as omnivores, we’ve evolved to seek new tastes. Most interesting of all, there’s the constant balance between deliciousness and decay — life and death, so to speak. Think bleu cheese, aged beef, fish sauce, pickles, sourdough bread. The courses served at the meal in the center of Moira Buffini’s savagely brilliant comedy Dinner evoke all of these ideas. The starter, which hostess Paige describes as “primordial soup,” is made of onion, celeriac and parsnip, along with live algae. It creates oxygen, Paige says, adding that it’s “an irrepressible force of nature.” The soup is followed by live lobsters, served under silver covers, and each guest faces the dilemma of either tossing the creature into boiling water or saving it. Finally comes the dessert, made from the contents of Paige’s trash can, sugared and frozen. The dinner is being given in honor of Paige’s husband, Lars, who has just published a popular philosophy book. Art and science are also represented at the table: art by vegetarian Wynne, science by microbiologist Hal, who deserted a suicidal wife in favor of Sian, a coolly disengaged news announcer. The working class erupts into this group of “rich cunts,” as newcomer Mike, a young war veteran, calls them. Mike is either a straight-up delivery man or an unrepentant thief. Finally there’s the waiter, a silent, hovering presence throughout the evening, bringing on food and replenishing glasses, until he speaks his first and only words: “I’m here.” The script includes several references to horror, evil and the supernatural. “It’s my creation,” Paige says of her ghastly dinner, “like Frankenstein’s monster.” I’ve seen a lot of let’s-tear-each-other-to-pieces scripts, but I’ve never seen one this skin-strippingly nasty or verbally exhilarating. Presented by the Edge Theater through September 17, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-232-0363, theedgetheater.com. Read the full review of Dinner here.

Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour wrote White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Traverse Theater

White Rabbit Red Rabbit. There’s an insert in the program for White Rabbit Red Rabbit informing all “media and press agents” that “this play is NOT overtly political and should not be portrayed as such. It operates on a deeper, metaphoric level....” Telling anyone how to respond to a play is pretty cheeky. White Rabbit is a highly original piece of theater by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour; when he wrote it, in 2010, he was unable to leave Iran. Soleimanpour himself is emphatic about the lack of politics in the play. “Sometimes people just say, ‘This is a linear story of a poor person who lives in Iran and his situation.’ I’m like, oh my God, that’s not what we’re talking about,” he told the Guardian three years ago. Yet a prominent theme is that the voice of the playwright, liberated from place and time, has been brought to us through the presence of a single actor. That actor does not read the script until it is handed over in a manila envelope at the beginning of the performance; since no actor performs it twice, the play has a new — and equally challenged and unprepared — speaker every night. For the 21 Denver performances, the director tapped many of our most talented and interesting theater artists. The audience reaction is part of the play, and goes far beyond what we usually call participation: It’s essential to the meaning and effect of the performance. All this means that Soleimanpour’s voice is amplified and re-amplified, changed and modified by everyone in the room. Presented by Pipedream Productions through September 11, JMAC Studios Black Box, University of Denver, 1903 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, whatiswhiterabbitredrabbit.com. Read our review of White Rabbit Red Rabbit here.

