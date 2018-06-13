When and Where to Party During Denver Pride Week 2018

The Denver PrideFest party begins well before the main event on the weekend: From cultural events and prayer sessions to drag shows and beer busts, there’s always something for everyone when it’s time to show your own version of Pride in D-Town. Keep in mind that most LGBTQ-friendly bars and clubs usually have something going on every night this week, including souped-up Pride editions of regular programming, so it’s probably safe to show up at your favorite spot and melt into the crowd, regardless of what day it is. Here’s a sampling of individual events and Pride-centric club nights to get you started; single events are arranged chronologically, followed by club nights, arranged alphabetically. Follow your muse, and find your friends. Find everything else you need to know about this weekend’s Denver PrideFest celebration at the PrideFest home page.

Gayer Pride: Crosswalk Walk-off crosses Broadway on Friday, June 15. Buffalo Exchange

EVENTS



Playground Ensemble, Speaking of Pride

Wednesday, June 13, 4 p.m.: GLBT Community Center of Colorado, 1301 East Colfax Avenue, Free

Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.: Invisible City (address supplied with ticket purchase), $15 to $18 at Brown Paper Tickets

Join the Playground Ensemble and get in gear for PrideFest at one of three LGBTQ-friendly Speaking of Pride composers’ showcases leading up to the weekend’s fest in Civic Center Park. For a taste, attend a free first-come, first-served performance with limited seating on Wednesday at the GLBTQ Community Center of Colorado, 1301 East Colfax Avenue. A fully realized ticketed performance follows on Thursday at Invisible City, a West Colfax-neighborhood venue, which includes three semi-staged performances of music inspired by LGBTQ authors. For the price of a ticket, $15 to $18 at brownpapertickets.com, you’ll also get into an artist talkback and a wine reception with yummy desserts. The location will be revealed when you buy your ticket; visit the Playground Ensemble website for the whole scoop.

Gayer Pride: Crosswalk Walk-off

Friday, June 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Buffalo Exchange Colorado, 51 Broadway

The Buffalo Exchange on Broadway has been hosting the anything-goes Crosswalk Walk-off for five years, providing an informal street runway for voguing “queens, kings and everyone in-betweens” in full costume in a show of Pride that comes with cash prizes. And it is a true in-betweens event in every way, as the runways, which cross Broadway at Irvington Street, are only in service during green lights. But this year, Buffalo Exchange (with help from City Council members Jolon Clark and Robin Kniech, the neighborhood merchant association and a successful fundraising campaign) decided to up the ante by lobbying for new rainbow crosswalks, as seen lately in various other cities across the nation. The freshly painted street murals will officially debut at the walk-off; get there early for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. A free after-party follows, beginning at 9 p.m., at the hi-dive.