Weekend Warriors: Moving Into the Weekend and Onto the Mat

There’s no beating the heat this summer, so you may as well continue sweating with this weekend’s workouts. Grab your mat and your water — just remember to stay hydrated.
Wanderlust 108
Great Lawn Park
Saturday, July 14, 7:30 a.m.
Hit the pavement and the mat with this “mindful triathlon.” Unlike a typical triathlon event, Wanderlust 108 consists of a 5K run, 75 minutes of yoga and a 25-minute guided meditation. DJs will provide the beats to help yogis find their “true north” during this festival. Tickets come in different tiers; free entrance is provided for those just looking to participate in the yoga and meditation, but drop-in access will be limited to the activities taking place with vendors in the afternoon, and the 5K is not included. Those interested in participating in all three activities can purchase a ticket for $55.08, and $1.08 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. For more information about Wanderlust 108, or to explore ticket bundles, visit the Wanderlust website.
Bottomless Yoga
There Denver
Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m.
Archipelago Clubs — the multidisciplinary community centered around deep connection and dynamic experiences — presents “Unyoga,” yoga with a twist. Taught at There Denver, the $20 ticket (free for Archipelago members) gets you bottomless mimosas and a chance to better connect with the community over drinks and warrior poses. Visit the Archipelago Clubs website for more information or to purchase tickets.
Flywheel Sports Opening
Denver Rock Drill
Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m.
Another cycling studio is “flying” into Denver. Flywheel Sports is bringing stadium cycling to Union Station, and this weekend marks the grand opening celebration. Flywheel is teaming up with the Denver Flea to host pop-up classes during the market. One $30 ticket gets you a bike, a drink ticket, and full-weekend access to the Denver Flea. Test Flywheel’s “precision training” in between sampling bites from local vendors. Reserve your bike now on the Facebook event page.
Farmside Family Yoga
Boulder Jewish Community Center
Saturday, July 14, 9:30 a.m.
The Boulder Jewish Community Center welcomes families (and farm animals) to this gentle yoga practice. Farmside family yoga is generally designed for families with children between the ages of three and eight, but all ages are welcome. After a mindful and easy flow, children are invited to play with the goats. There is no cost for adults, and the cost for each child is $5. Visit the Boulder Jewish Community Center’s website for more information.
HIGH Fitness Class
Athleta Pearl Street
Sunday, July 14, 9:30 a.m.
Get HIGH in Boulder this weekend. HIGH Fitness is an Athleta event being taught by fitness instructor Meagan Bertoni. The class is a hybrid of “old-school aerobics” and more modern fitness training like high-intensity training (HIIT) paired with high-energy music. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and all attendees will receive a shop card to use while at Athleta. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
