Weekend Warriors: Moving Into the Weekend and Onto the Mat

There’s no beating the heat this summer, so you may as well continue sweating with this weekend’s workouts. Grab your mat and your water — just remember to stay hydrated.

Wanderlust 108

Great Lawn Park

Saturday, July 14, 7:30 a.m.

Hit the pavement and the mat with this “mindful triathlon.” Unlike a typical triathlon event, Wanderlust 108 consists of a 5K run, 75 minutes of yoga and a 25-minute guided meditation. DJs will provide the beats to help yogis find their “true north” during this festival. Tickets come in different tiers; free entrance is provided for those just looking to participate in the yoga and meditation, but drop-in access will be limited to the activities taking place with vendors in the afternoon, and the 5K is not included. Those interested in participating in all three activities can purchase a ticket for $55.08, and $1.08 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. For more information about Wanderlust 108, or to explore ticket bundles, visit the Wanderlust website.