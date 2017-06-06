The 21 Best Events in Denver, June 6-12

EXPAND New Kids on the Block is a beer festival for the ages (well, definitely the ’80s, anyway). Danielle Lirette

Summer is in full swing, and in Denver that means there will be tons of opportunities to be outside. From a zombie beer crawl to an ’80s-themed beer festival and a celebration of all things Puerto Rican, you have no excuse to skip the sunshine this week. Keep reading for our 21 best events in Denver June 6 to June 12.

Tuesday, June 6

Denver’s newest publisher, Punch Drunk Press, wants to help writers, poets and artists share their work with the broader world, both at in-person readings and online. To help spread the word, it’s hosting Punketry, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway. Poets Andre Carbonell, aka Hakeem Furious, Cat Frances and Kenny White will be reading to the tunes of punk outfit Black Market Translation. Punch Drunk Press is asking for a $5 donation at the door; a comedy open mic follows the reading. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/108639519720249.

Wednesday, June 7

In the age of Trump, everyone’s talking about pussies. But it’s activism, not sexism, making headlines about everything from women wearing pussy hats to increased feminist railings against the misogynistic pigs and trolling mansplainers of the world. The Pussy Talks, a controversial documentary by sex therapist Mukee Okan, takes all that pussy envy to new heights by inviting women to get in touch with the inner workings of their private — and totally independent — shame-free parts. Yes, there will be graphic footage. No, you should not be embarrassed. See The Pussy Talks, followed by a talk by Okan herself, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place, 2027 13th Street in Boulder. (The program repeats June 8.) Tickets, $20, are available in advance at theptalksboulder.eventbrite.com or at the door for $25; learn more about Okan and The Pussy Talks at mukeeokan.com.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts kicks off Restaurant Week on Wednesday. Courtesy of Cook Street School of Culinary Arts

Top Chef is filming in Denver right now, but if you can't get an invite to the show's Restaurant Wars, check out Cook Street's Restaurant Week instead. From Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June, 9, students at the culinary school will be preparing three-course lunches, with seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu changes daily, but you can expect dishes like wood-fired shrimp with coconut spoonbread, grilled lamb with Asiago polenta and onion preserves, and white-chocolate bread pudding. Just $25 gets you a civilized lunch — no scarfing down a giant burrito while hurrying back to your cubicle — in the form of the prix fixe menu served at the school, 1937 Market Street. As a bonus, no one will go home in tears at the end of the meal. Check out the full menus and reserve your spot at Cook Street's website.

Thursday, June 8

Back in February, two burlesque dancers joined forces to put on a show to raise money for a City, O’ City employee who had fallen ill and didn’t have health insurance. The event was a triumph. Five months later, the same dancers have formed Rebel Girl Productions, a burlesque company that will hold its first show, Cruel Summer, at Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, on Thursday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. The for-profit production will showcase a motley crew of dancers from across the state who are “sure to make you sweat,” according to organizers. Better yet, tickets are just $5. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/724620131051491.

Catch Divorcées, Evangelists & Vegetarians at Su Teatro. Courtesy of Su Teatro

Gloria, Beatriz and Meche, a mismatched trio of imperfect women who manage to be friends despite quirks, different religions, personality disorders and sexism, are the central characters of Divorcées, Evangelists & Vegetarians, a comedy by Venezuelan playwright Gustavo Ott making its regional premiere on Thursday, June 8, at Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive. Abel Lopez of the GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C., guest-directs the celebration of sisterhood enduring against all odds, which will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and ends with a closing-day Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. June 25 at Su Teatro. Get information and tickets, $17 to $20, at suteatro.org or call 303-296-0219.

Friday, June 9

Dave Attell is the shlubby embodiment of standup comedy’s id, perhaps more so than any comedian working today. Star of Comedy Central’s cult classic travelogue Insomniac, Attell has appeared throughout his career in films like Trainwreck and Pootie Tang, as well as shows such as Ed and Arrested Development, but he’s always been at his best on stage. A maestro of filth whose proclivities were thoroughly documented in the Showtime series Dave’s Old Porn, Attell’s quick-witted raunch and fondness for the American road are on fine display in his recent special Road Work. Returning to Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village, for the first time in years (he recorded the classic standup album Skanks for the Memories one rowdy night at the downtown location), Attell is a can’t-miss for true comedy fans. Learn more and buy tickets, $32, at comedyworks.com. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

In 1965, four young visionaries bought a six-acre goat pasture in southern Colorado and named it Drop City. What began as an experimental art colony soon evolved into America’s boldest, most far-out rural hippie commune. Although its heyday was brief, Drop City’s impact on pop culture has been far-reaching — and its legacy an emerging point of pride for nearby Trinidad. A new initiative, the Drop! Counterculture Catalyst, kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Carnegie Library, 202 North Animas Street in Trinidad, with a range of exhibits and pop-up art activities, commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the commune’s Joy Festival. Visitors can check out a scale model of a proposed art installation based on Drop City’s signature car-top geodesic domes, inspect photos, books, videos and other archival materials (including a home movie by original Dropper Richard Kallweit), or simply drop art and spread joy. For more information, contact DropCatalyst@gmail.com.

EXPAND Don your finest ’80s attire at the New Kids on the Block Beer Festival. Danielle Lirette

They’re young, they’re fresh, they’re brash. Denver’s youngest breweries come together for the fifth annual New Kids on the Block Beer Festival on Friday, June 9, at the Lobby American Grill, 2191 Arapahoe Street. Dance the night away — or at least from 7 to 10 p.m. — with beers from twenty Denver breweries that are less than two years old, ’80s hits, and brewery prizes for the best retro costumes. The festival itself is older than any of the breweries slated to attend, so innovation and experimentation are part of the package. Tickets are $35 online at nightout.com/events/new-kids-on-the-block-2017/tickets or $40 at the door.

Duck into a cool auditorium and find quality theater in the heat of summer in Lakewood, where Edge Theater’s three-show summer series fires up beginning Friday, June 9, and running through July 2 with a production of Marisa Wegrzyn’s Mud Blue Sky, the story of three weary flight attendants commiserating over the travails of living life up in the sky. Then comes Joshua Harmon’s Bad Jews, July 14 through August 6, and the closer, Dinner, by Moira Buffini, from August 25 to September 17. All three plays boast the quality direction and casts that have made Edge, 1560 Teller Street in Lakewood, famous in the metro area. Stay connected to culture this summer: Purchase individual tickets for $28 (or opt for a discounted $65 summer series pass) at theedgetheater.com or call 303-232-0363.

Director Trey Edward Shults’s 2015 film Krisha was a tense family drama exploring the time-bomb arrival of a troubled family member to a Thanksgiving celebration. The dark film left many chilled and wondering if Shults would lend his talents to an actual horror film. In his new movie, It Comes at Night, fans are rewarded. The film follows a family living alone in a cabin deep in the woods, protected from an end-of-days scenario that has played out all over the world. When a new family arrives, begging to be taken in, things get tense. The two groups struggle to trust each other as they take a stand against whatever lurks outside. To celebrate the opening, the Sie FilmCenter is transforming its lobby into a cabin in the woods for a premiere party on June 8, starting at 6 p.m. Get tickets at denverfilm.org and drafthouse.com.

