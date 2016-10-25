Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies!

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

The sun was shining in downtown Denver on Saturday, October 22, but the good weather didn't keep a horde of zombies — thousands of zombies — from overrunning the 16th Street Mall during the eleventh annual Denver Zombie Crawl. Here's what it looked like at Ground Zero on the mall, courtesy photographer Aaron Thackeray.

EXPAND Aaron Thackery

EXPAND Aaron Thackery

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

EXPAND Aaron Thackery

Aaron Thackeray

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

