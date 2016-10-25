menu

Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies!

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 7:48 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (2)EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray
A A

The sun was shining in downtown Denver on Saturday, October 22, but the good weather didn't keep a horde of zombies — thousands of zombies — from overrunning the 16th Street Mall during the eleventh annual Denver Zombie Crawl. Here's what it looked like at Ground Zero on the mall, courtesy photographer Aaron Thackeray.

Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (7)EXPAND
Aaron Thackery
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (3)EXPAND
Aaron Thackery
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (4)EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (5)EXPAND
Aaron Thackery
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies! (6)
Aaron Thackeray
Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies!EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Now see the full Zombie Crawl slideshow.

