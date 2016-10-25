Think the 16th Street Mall Is Scary? Just Add Zombies!
The sun was shining in downtown Denver on Saturday, October 22, but the good weather didn't keep a horde of zombies — thousands of zombies — from overrunning the 16th Street Mall during the eleventh annual Denver Zombie Crawl. Here's what it looked like at Ground Zero on the mall, courtesy photographer Aaron Thackeray.
|
Aaron Thackeray
Now see the full Zombie Crawl slideshow.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
Related Location
1001 16th St.
Denver, CO 80265-0003
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"Wait Until Dark"
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!