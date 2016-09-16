menu


Thirty Reasons to Go to RiNo's Colorado Crush 2016

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 9:15 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
It's Friday, and that means the weekend awaits in all of its colorful glory. And events don't get more colorful than Colorado Crush 2016. In case you missed our previous coverage, RiNo is hosting a huge street-art event over the next two days with 75 artists, 55 of which are local, repainting sanctioned walls in the area around the 2400 to 3400 blocks of Larimer Street, all under the eyes of Crush founders Jonathan Lamb and Robin Munro, as well as Tracy Weil, River North Arts District co-founder and chair.

Many of the artists have been painting all week, creating these thirty really good reasons to check out Crush weekend. 

1. Jose Mertz and Woes
Lindsey Bartlett
2. Scribe works on a colorful duo collab with Mike Graves.
Lindsey Bartlett
3. A Stranger Things monster by RTD crew and graffiti legend Jher.
Lindsey Bartlett
4. Artist Chris Haven in front of his mural "That City Life."
Lindsey Bartlett
5. Cold Crush owner DJ Musa Bailey and son Glen show off their paint-covered hands.
Lindsey Bartlett
6. Thomas Evans in front of his mural on Nocturne.
Lindsey Bartlett
7. A Stranger Things homage by the RTD crew absolutely destroys.
Lindsey Bartlett
8. Delton Demarest works on a Stranger Things monster.
Lindsey Bartlett
9. Michael Ortiz of Like Minded Productions paints into the night on his VOA mural.
Lindsey Bartlett
10. Mike Graves and family are all smiles in front of his mural for Colorado Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
11. Scribe and Mike Graves talk collaboration details at Colorado Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
12. Artist Mary Brink, aka Pretty Kitty, shows off some handstand moves in front of her mural at Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
13. Artist Mary Brink, aka Pretty Kitty, shows off some handstand moves in front of her mural at Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
14. Kasey Kawaguchi in front of his mural, a collab with Ease, at Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
14. Kasey Kawaguchi in front of his mural, a collab with Ease, at Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
16. Scribe works on a mural for Colorado Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
17. Brian Scott Hampton works on a mural for Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
18. Phero works on a mural, a three-way collab with MPek and Brian Scott Hampton.
Lindsey Bartlett
19. Mpek paints a fresh mural for Colorado Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
20. A mural by Japanese artist Sense.
Lindsey Bartlett
21. A work in progress at Colorado Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
22. Miami-based Woes works on a main wall mural for Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
23. Travis Gillan going hard in the paint.
Lindsey Bartlett
24. Michael Roy, aka Birdcap, working on a mural for Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
25. Elle Street Art out of Brooklyn works on her mural for Crush 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett
26. Tennessee artists Brandon Marshall and Michael Roy working on a collaborative mural.
Lindsey Bartlett
27. Markham Maes aka Shitty KItten at work in RiNo.
Lindsey Bartlett
28. Ladies Fancywork Society installed "The Goede" on Tuesday, September 13.
Lindsey Bartlett
29. Michael Ortiz works late into the night on his mural, a triptych of three garage doors at the VOA.
Lindsey Bartlett
30. Spanish artist Dulk paints the most prestigious wall in Crush with an homage to his children's book The Tortoise and Harriet.
Lindsey Bartlett

