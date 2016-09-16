Thirty Reasons to Go to RiNo's Colorado Crush 2016

It's Friday, and that means the weekend awaits in all of its colorful glory. And events don't get more colorful than Colorado Crush 2016. In case you missed our previous coverage, RiNo is hosting a huge street-art event over the next two days with 75 artists, 55 of which are local, repainting sanctioned walls in the area around the 2400 to 3400 blocks of Larimer Street, all under the eyes of Crush founders Jonathan Lamb and Robin Munro, as well as Tracy Weil, River North Arts District co-founder and chair.

Many of the artists have been painting all week, creating these thirty really good reasons to check out Crush weekend.

1. Jose Mertz and Woes Lindsey Bartlett

2. Scribe works on a colorful duo collab with Mike Graves. Lindsey Bartlett

3. A Stranger Things monster by RTD crew and graffiti legend Jher. Lindsey Bartlett

4. Artist Chris Haven in front of his mural "That City Life." Lindsey Bartlett

5. Cold Crush owner DJ Musa Bailey and son Glen show off their paint-covered hands. Lindsey Bartlett

6. Thomas Evans in front of his mural on Nocturne. Lindsey Bartlett

7. A Stranger Things homage by the RTD crew absolutely destroys. Lindsey Bartlett

8. Delton Demarest works on a Stranger Things monster. Lindsey Bartlett

9. Michael Ortiz of Like Minded Productions paints into the night on his VOA mural. Lindsey Bartlett

10. Mike Graves and family are all smiles in front of his mural for Colorado Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

11. Scribe and Mike Graves talk collaboration details at Colorado Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

12. Artist Mary Brink, aka Pretty Kitty, shows off some handstand moves in front of her mural at Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

14. Kasey Kawaguchi in front of his mural, a collab with Ease, at Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

16. Scribe works on a mural for Colorado Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

17. Brian Scott Hampton works on a mural for Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

18. Phero works on a mural, a three-way collab with MPek and Brian Scott Hampton. Lindsey Bartlett

19. Mpek paints a fresh mural for Colorado Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

20. A mural by Japanese artist Sense. Lindsey Bartlett

21. A work in progress at Colorado Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

22. Miami-based Woes works on a main wall mural for Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

23. Travis Gillan going hard in the paint. Lindsey Bartlett

24. Michael Roy, aka Birdcap, working on a mural for Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

25. Elle Street Art out of Brooklyn works on her mural for Crush 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

26. Tennessee artists Brandon Marshall and Michael Roy working on a collaborative mural. Lindsey Bartlett

27. Markham Maes aka Shitty KItten at work in RiNo. Lindsey Bartlett

28. Ladies Fancywork Society installed "The Goede" on Tuesday, September 13. Lindsey Bartlett

29. Michael Ortiz works late into the night on his mural, a triptych of three garage doors at the VOA. Lindsey Bartlett