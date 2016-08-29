Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, August 29-September 1

EXPAND Learn how to make it at I Made It's new shop, opening this week. I Made It Facebook

We're all looking forward to the long weekend, which means you'll want to save some cash. Fortunately, there are some great free events this week, including a chance to get extreme, get creative and relax with the Soggy Bottom Boys. Check out the Westword calendar for even more things to do around town.

Film on the Fax: O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Illegal Pete's Colfax

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, free

The burrito shop's movie series returns this week with O Brother, Where Art Thou?, a great offering from the Coen Brothers. Show up early, say you're there for the film — and you'll get a free beer. Standup comedy will warm up the crowd at 8:30 p.m., and the flick will start when it's dark enough.

I Made It— New Shop Launch Party

I Made It

6 p.m. Wednesday, free

With the price of real estate in this town, it's no surprise that many of us have no workshop where we can put our brain and brawn into action. That's why it's great that we have places like I Made It to provide space for such tasks. The shop recently moved into a new spot, and is hosting a party to celebrate where you can check out the space and its mission, win prizes and drink some finely crafted local brews.

FISE World Sports Welcome Party

Denver International Airport

3 p.m. Thursday, free

An action-sports competition is making its first stop in the United States — in Denver, of all places. Come welcome the athletes who will compete in BMX and skateboarding events at Sculpture Park over the weekend at this free party. Grab some autographs, check out the live music, and marvel at parkour stunts and more. It's sponsored by the Tivoli Brewing Company, which will soon have an outlet at DIA, so you can enjoy some beer, too.

