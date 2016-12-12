Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 12-15
|
Join the hosts of MotherFucker in a Cape, Jordan Froelich and Alan Brooks, for a night of nerdery.
MotherFker in a Cape Facebook
December can quickly turn into an expensive month, so make note of all the free entertainment that will keep the fun levels high this week. You can laugh with local comics, belt out tunes and help those in need. Check the Westword calendar for even more to do.
MotherFucker in a Cape podcast: The 4 Color Rainbow: Queer & Trans Representation in Comics
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
This edition of MotherFucker in a Cape will explore the history of queer and transgender culture in the comic-book world. While some of that culture's influence is inked onto the pages themselves, a lot of the action has taken place behind the scenes. Welcome special guests Melanie Gillman and Dylan Edwards, who'll tell us more about another side of comics. And if you can't make the live event, you can listen to the podcast here.
Riot Grrrl Karaoke
Ratio Beerworks
5 p.m. Thursday, free
Tonight you can rock the night away at karaoke, with empowering punk sing-alongs. This event will benefit Girls Rock Denver, so be sure to bring feminine-hygiene products to donate to the Gathering Place and buy plenty of beers, since Ratio will be making contributions, too. Then belt out all the Bikini Kill your throat can muster.
Move Along to Where? A Public Dialogue & Call for Action
Exdo Events Center
5:30 p.m. Thursday, free
The rights of all people are important, but at this time of year we should be thinking about helping the less fortunate — particularly this city's homeless. "Move Along to Where?" will bring together political leaders, reps from nonprofits and grassroots activists to help come up with solutions. Live music from homeless performers and free pizza will kick off the evening.
Related Locations
2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
3500 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"It's a Wonderful Life"
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!