Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 19-22

We're in the final stretch of the Christmas season, which means it's time to escape the seasonal stress by enjoying a free event or two. Nerd out on the Force, get down with some trippy beats or have a few laughs while eating cereal. Check the Westword calendar for even more weekly distractions.

Ratio Quiz Show: Star Wars

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

The new edition of the space odyssey is out, and the Force is in the air. Alert all commands and gather your team of nerds to go head to head against a panel of experts in the Ratio Cantina. If the audience can use the Force and beat the experts, y'all get really cool prizes. Ratio's projector will be showing all your favorite Star Wars scenes while you sip brews and vie to be the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy.

Optumentaries Film Series: Wave Twisters & Freeze

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Coming in hot this month, the Optumentaries film series tackles the legendary films of DJ Qberts and DJ Shadow and Cut Chemist. The night begins with the animated featureWave Twisters, a journey into the mind of DJ Qberts that's the first turntablism-based musical; Freeze chronicles the last time DJ Shadow and Cut Chemist played their legendary set of the same name.

Cartoons & Comedy Christmas Spectack

The Deer Pile

10 p.m. Thursday, free

This holiday edition of Cartoons & Comedy promises to be truly spectacular, as comedians rip on all of your favorite holiday cartoons and the commercials that went with them. Have a giggle with first-time C&C rifers Spencer James and Cody Spyker; TV star Ben Roy — bonus! — will jump on the mic as well. As always, you'll find all the free cereal you can eat, and there could be a surprise guest.