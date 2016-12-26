Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, December 26-29

Take a free tour of the Clyfford Still Museum this week. Clyfford Still Museum Facebook

This week is your last chance to have fun in 2016 — and that shouldn't be hard with these three events. You can peruse art, be part of a hysterical live audience or just play cards to rock and roll. Check the Westword calendar to see what else you can squeeze into the last days of the year.

Holidays at the Clyfford Still Museum

Clyfford Still Museum

5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, free

You can sneak a free peek at the Clyfford Still Museum any time after 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and even take guided tour of the museum and its current show, The Works on Paper, an intimate look at over 250 drawings by Still. Click here for more info and tour details.

Ratio Comedy: Ian Douglas Terry Live at Ratio Recording

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Local transplant jokester Ian Douglas Terry gears up for the first live audio and visual recording of Live at Ratio. Terry's been crushing standup all over town for the past few years, and has opened for some really big acts. Go give that dude your best chuckles — those will be recorded, too. Geoff Tice and Nicole Conlan warm up the evening.

Gary Daniels & Friends Play Music and UNO

Mercury Cafe

8 p.m. Thursday, free

Should be a heck of a night at the Merc, a classic Denver hangout. Bring a deck of UNO cards if you have them, because the night starts off with a tournament of the game. After the last "UNO" is called, the music starts; six bands will perform, including Pizza Time, Surf Mom, Gary Daniels and more.

