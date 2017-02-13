Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 13-16

Catch a live comedy recording with Kevin O'Brien this week. Westword

Love might be in the air, but free entertainment is what's really going to get us through Valentine's Day week. The calendar includes art shows with gifts, side-splitting comedy and some of the finest indie rock from back in the day. Check the Westword calendar for even more to see and do.

Michael J. Dowling presents You Already Know How This Will End at Leon. Amanda Tipton

Valentine's Day Reception with Michael J. Dowling

Leon

6 p.m. Tuesday, free

Circle "yes" to be Leon's valentine, as the gallery welcomes the work of Michael J. Dowling and his new show, You Already Know How This Will End. With all the bland commercialism that defines (and ruins) this love holiday, this exhibit could spark a little passion in your heart. The first fifty guests will receive a print from Dowling to take home, plus you can enjoy bubbly, wine and Valentine's Day cards.

Ratio Comedy: Kevin O'Brien Live at Ratio

Ratio Beerworks

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

You've seen Kevin O'Brien rattling off jokes at the Denver Improv and the Fine Gentleman’s Club, or maybe while he was driving you around in a Lyft, or when he was hosting Arguments & Grievances. Now be a part of his live recording. Cody Spyker, Cory Helie and Alan Bromwell will warm up the evening, so make sure you get there on time.

Record Time v 11: Modest Mouse

Meadowlark

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

The Meadowlark has a monthly show when local musicians cover classic albums in their entirety. This month is a little different, because Turvy Organ, Boat Drinks, Doubters, The Healthy Herd and Floating Teeth will all pay homage to the greatest hits of Modest Mouse.