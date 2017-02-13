menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 13-16

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 13-16

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Catch a live comedy recording with Kevin O'Brien this week.
A A

Love might be in the air, but free entertainment is what's really going to get us through Valentine's Day week. The calendar includes art shows with gifts, side-splitting comedy and some of the finest indie rock from back in the day. Check the Westword calendar for even more to see and do.

Michael J. Dowling presents You Already Know How This Will End at Leon.
Valentine's Day Reception with Michael J. Dowling
Leon
6 p.m. Tuesday, free

Circle "yes" to be Leon's valentine, as the gallery welcomes the work of Michael J. Dowling and his new show, You Already Know How This Will End. With all the bland commercialism that defines (and ruins) this love holiday, this exhibit could spark a little passion in your heart. The first fifty guests will receive a print from Dowling to take home, plus you can enjoy bubbly, wine and Valentine's Day cards.

Ratio Comedy: Kevin O'Brien Live at Ratio
Ratio Beerworks
8 p.m. Wednesday, free

You've seen Kevin O'Brien rattling off jokes at the Denver Improv and the Fine Gentleman’s Club, or maybe while he was driving you around in a Lyft, or when he was hosting Arguments & Grievances. Now be a part of his live recording. Cody Spyker, Cory Helie and Alan Bromwell will warm up the evening, so make sure you get there on time.

Record Time v 11: Modest Mouse
Meadowlark
9 p.m. Wednesday, free

The Meadowlark has a monthly show when local musicians cover classic albums in their entirety. This month is a little different, because Turvy Organ, Boat Drinks, Doubters, The Healthy Herd and Floating Teeth will all pay homage to the greatest hits of Modest Mouse.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
Leon
1112 E. 17th Ave. Parkway
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-7697

www.leongallery.com

Ratio Beerworks
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-997-8288

ratiobeerworks.com

Meadowlark
2701 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-293-0251

www.meadowlarkbar.com

