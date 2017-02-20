Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 20-23
Fort Comedy plays host at the Third Annual Colorado Comedy Awards, presented by Sexpot Comedy this week.
There's a lot of variety in this week's events, and there's a good chance you could attend all three. We're going to explore ourselves and society, participate in a new kind of concert and split our sides at an award show. Check out the Westword calendar to stay busy.
Am I Racist? A conversation with Dr. Gregory Diggs
Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, free
It's a delicate question to ask, and we're only human, but this discussion could help spread some light on the matter. Have an open and honest conversation with Dr. Gregory Diggs to understand the concepts of race and racism. Discuss your own concerns about the topic and your hopes for the future. We can even try to figure out how to all finally get along.
The Keith/Larson Duo Concert No. 3
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Wednesday, free/donations
Here's a whole new spin on how to see a concert. Composers Zachary Larson and Leanna Keith present flute and guitar numbers in combination with acting, board games, improv and so much more. Stand-up comedians Mina Thorkel and Shawn Barron will even add some jokes to the show. Check out what these composers can cook up.
The Third Annual Colorado Comedy Awards, presented by Sexpot Comedy
El Charrito
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
The votes have been tallied. Now it's time to hand out awards, and there's a lot of them, from the best venue to the best comic and even the, "WE'RE GLAD THEY'RE F#$*IN GONE" award. Fort Comedy hosts the night, so you know the cracks will be wise and the silliness will overflow. Go root for all your local favorites at this special evening.
