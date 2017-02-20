menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 20-23

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 13-16


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, February 20-23

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Fort Comedy plays host at the Third Annual Colorado Comedy Awards, presented by Sexpot Comedy this week.
Fort Comedy plays host at the Third Annual Colorado Comedy Awards, presented by Sexpot Comedy this week.
Talkin' Shop Facebook
A A

There's a lot of variety in this week's events, and there's a good chance you could attend all three. We're going to explore ourselves and society, participate in a new kind of concert and split our sides at an award show. Check out the Westword calendar to stay busy.

Related Stories

Am I Racist? A conversation with Dr. Gregory Diggs
Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, free
It's a delicate question to ask, and we're only human, but this discussion could help spread some light on the matter. Have an open and honest conversation with Dr. Gregory Diggs to understand the concepts of race and racism. Discuss your own concerns about the topic and your hopes for the future. We can even try to figure out how to all finally get along.

The Keith/Larson Duo Concert No. 3
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Wednesday, free/donations
Here's a whole new spin on how to see a concert. Composers Zachary Larson and Leanna Keith present flute and guitar numbers in combination with acting, board games, improv and so much more. Stand-up comedians Mina Thorkel and Shawn Barron will even add some jokes to the show. Check out what these composers can cook up.

The Third Annual Colorado Comedy Awards, presented by Sexpot Comedy
El Charrito
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
The votes have been tallied. Now it's time to hand out awards, and there's a lot of them, from the best venue to the best comic and even the, "WE'RE GLAD THEY'RE F#$*IN GONE" award. Fort Comedy hosts the night, so you know the cracks will be wise and the silliness will overflow. Go root for all your local favorites at this special evening.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library
More Info
More Info

305 Milwaukee St.
Denver, CO 80206

720-865-2009

www.denverlibrary.org/content/ross-cherry-creek-branch-library

miles
Mutiny Information Cafe
More Info
More Info

2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-778-7579

mutinyinfocafe.com

miles
El Charrito
More Info
More Info

2100 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-523-1688

www.elcharritobar.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >