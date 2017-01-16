Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 16-19

Heck of a party at the Great Divide Barrel Bar this week. Great Divide Barrel Bar Facebook

Even if you don't get Monday off, free comedy battles, pow parties and throwback-knowledge challenges will make this an easy few days to get through. Check the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.

Ratio Comedy: Battle Royale

Ratio Beerworks

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Help decide the fate of twelve comedians pitted against each other in an all-out battle of wits. The jokesters go head-to-head in a competition — and the audience decides who wins. Catch some laughs, drink some beers, and then help decide the fate of Eric Henderson, Ben Bryant, Corey Rhoads and many more.

Pow Party

Great Divide Barrel Bar

6 p.m. Thursday, free

You powder heads can get your party on, dancing to the live jams of Modern Suspects and Bass Dough. There will be drinks, snacks and even the screening of a film from Level 1 — and you might even win some free winter gear.

’80s Trivia Book Talk with Kevin Smokler

Tattered Cover LoDo

7 p.m. Thursday, free

The 1980s may have been a long time ago, but the teen fiction of the era will never go out of style. Meet Kevin Smokler, the performer, storyteller and author of Brat Pack America: A Love Letter to '80s Teen Movies. The book covers roughly 45 films of the era and maps out fabled towns like Hill Valley, California, of Back to the Future fame; John Hughes's Shermer, Illinois; and The Goonies' Goondocks section of Astoria. Come take a dip in the waters of nostalgia.