Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 16-19
|
Heck of a party at the Great Divide Barrel Bar this week.
Great Divide Barrel Bar Facebook
Even if you don't get Monday off, free comedy battles, pow parties and throwback-knowledge challenges will make this an easy few days to get through. Check the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.
Ratio Comedy: Battle Royale
Ratio Beerworks
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Help decide the fate of twelve comedians pitted against each other in an all-out battle of wits. The jokesters go head-to-head in a competition — and the audience decides who wins. Catch some laughs, drink some beers, and then help decide the fate of Eric Henderson, Ben Bryant, Corey Rhoads and many more.
Pow Party
Great Divide Barrel Bar
6 p.m. Thursday, free
You powder heads can get your party on, dancing to the live jams of Modern Suspects and Bass Dough. There will be drinks, snacks and even the screening of a film from Level 1 — and you might even win some free winter gear.
’80s Trivia Book Talk with Kevin Smokler
Tattered Cover LoDo
7 p.m. Thursday, free
The 1980s may have been a long time ago, but the teen fiction of the era will never go out of style. Meet Kevin Smokler, the performer, storyteller and author of Brat Pack America: A Love Letter to '80s Teen Movies. The book covers roughly 45 films of the era and maps out fabled towns like Hill Valley, California, of Back to the Future fame; John Hughes's Shermer, Illinois; and The Goonies' Goondocks section of Astoria. Come take a dip in the waters of nostalgia.
Related Locations
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
1812 35th St
Denver, CO 80216
1628 16th St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Great Love Debate with Brian Howie
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:30pm
-
Sean Patton
TicketsMon., Jan. 23, 7:30pm
-
Burgos with: Ransteez, Giothevillan, Chicitychino
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 8:00pm
-
"Seussical"
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!