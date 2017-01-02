Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 2-5

EXPAND The streets belong to the steers this week. Brandon Marshall

Get 2017 off to a good start by celebrating this city at a trio of free events. You can experience a century-old tradition and mark the start of a new one this week, as well as salute one of this town's MasterMinds. See the Westword calendar for even more to do.

While We’re All Still Here

Fort Greene Bar

6 p.m. Monday, January 2, free

Start your year off on an incredibly hopeful note at this pre-memorial of sorts: We're All Still Here is a new movement aimed at simply celebrating life and all the relationships that come along with it. Even though last year was filled with great tragedy, it also birthed many positive moments — which is what we're going to toast tonight. Reflect on the past, look to the future, set goals and make some new friends at this party where everyone is welcome. Find more info on the cause here.

111th National Western Stock Show Parade

Downtown Denver

Noon Thursday, January 5, free

Get ready to share the bar with all the cowboys and cowgirls coming to town for the 111th annual National Western Stock Show. It's a fun January tradition, and it kicks off with a parade of longhorn cattle through downtown Denver that celebrates this city's cowtown roots. Click here to see the parade route so that you can secure a good spot. The parade ends with a barbecue that isn't free, but it benefits 4-H kids.

Last chance to check out Jonathan Saiz's "Intuition" piece. Wes Magyar

The End: Closing Party for Jonathan Saiz's The Deep End

Leon

6 p.m. Thursday, January 5, free

Eric Robert Dallimore founded Leon five years ago, creating an amazing space for creative events in our town and earning a Westword MasterMind award for his work. Tonight, at a party marking the closing of current show The Deep End, Dallimore will say goodbye to his role as gallerist and pass the torch to Leon's new management team. So this is your chance to shake Dallimore's hand and thank him for a job very well done, while also seeing Jonathan Saiz's impressive art.

