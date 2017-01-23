menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 23-26

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 16-19


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 23-26

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Meet comedy pioneers Fort Comedy.
Meet comedy pioneers Fort Comedy.
Talkin' Shop Facebook
A A

We're living in a whole new country now, so you'll want to keep your spirits high if you want to keep on keepin' on. This week's roster of free events is filled with dancing, music and comedy, all guaranteed to keep a smile on our faces and some change in our pockets. Check the Westword calendar for even more fun things to do.

DJ Alf presents: There's an Ape for That Vinyl Night at Ratio
Ratio Beerworks
7 p.m. Tuesday, free
Bring your favorite vinyl albums down to the taproom tonight and get them played by radio personality DJ Alf. Later in the night, he'll spin records — and even hand some out. Play your music, get free music, browse new records from the Bowman's Vinyl and Lounge mobile shop and sip some beer.

Deep Cuts, at Jagged Mountain One-Year Anniversary
Jagged Mountain Brewing Company
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
All the local comedy crushers will come out for this show celebrating Deep Cuts' one-year anniversary. You'll hear jokes from Anthony Crawford, Cody Spyker, Jacob Rupp, special guests and so many more. The show is free, so go ahead and buy yourself an extra beer or two: Not a bad little hump-day treat.

Talkin' Shop with Fort Comedy
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Thursday, free
Three budding comedians have somehow turned Fort Collins into a destination for funny.  Kyle Pogue, Mallory Wallace and David Rodriguez haven't been in the game very long, but in that short time they have helped craft a legit comedy scene in northern Colorado. Get a taste for their pioneering spirit and how they got to be so funny at Talkin' Shop tonight, and check out back episodes of the podcast here.

Related Stories

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ratio Beerworks
More Info
More Info

2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

ratiobeerworks.com

miles
Jagged Mountain Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

1139 20th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-447-1076

www.jaggedmountainbrewery.com

miles
Mutiny Information Cafe
More Info
More Info

2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-778-7579

mutinyinfocafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >