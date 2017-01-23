Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 23-26

Meet comedy pioneers Fort Comedy. Talkin' Shop Facebook

We're living in a whole new country now, so you'll want to keep your spirits high if you want to keep on keepin' on. This week's roster of free events is filled with dancing, music and comedy, all guaranteed to keep a smile on our faces and some change in our pockets. Check the Westword calendar for even more fun things to do.

DJ Alf presents: There's an Ape for That Vinyl Night at Ratio

Ratio Beerworks

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

Bring your favorite vinyl albums down to the taproom tonight and get them played by radio personality DJ Alf. Later in the night, he'll spin records — and even hand some out. Play your music, get free music, browse new records from the Bowman's Vinyl and Lounge mobile shop and sip some beer.

Deep Cuts, at Jagged Mountain One-Year Anniversary

Jagged Mountain Brewing Company

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

All the local comedy crushers will come out for this show celebrating Deep Cuts' one-year anniversary. You'll hear jokes from Anthony Crawford, Cody Spyker, Jacob Rupp, special guests and so many more. The show is free, so go ahead and buy yourself an extra beer or two: Not a bad little hump-day treat.

Talkin' Shop with Fort Comedy

Mutiny Information Cafe

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Three budding comedians have somehow turned Fort Collins into a destination for funny. Kyle Pogue, Mallory Wallace and David Rodriguez haven't been in the game very long, but in that short time they have helped craft a legit comedy scene in northern Colorado. Get a taste for their pioneering spirit and how they got to be so funny at Talkin' Shop tonight, and check out back episodes of the podcast here.

