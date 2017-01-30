Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 30-February 2
|
Work by Rob Rey, for The Lonely Crowd, which premieres Wednesday.
Helikon Gallery & Studios Facebook
We're only a few days away from finding out how much longer this winter will last, courtesy our friend Phil the Groundhog. Until then, we have reading and art to catch up on, as well as a free movie to watch. Check the Westword calendar for even more to do this week.
Winter of Reading Kickoff
Ross-Broadway Library
4 p.m. Wednesday, free
It's cold and football season is just about over, so you might as well start reading. Join the Denver Public Library's Winter of Reading program and connect with your community while reading great books. At this kickoff, you can grab a snack, make sure your library card is in good standing, and learn what volumes will be featured this season. Click here to find more DPL locations pushing the program.
Opening Reception for The Lonely Crowd
Helikon Gallery and Studios
6 p.m. Wednesday, free
Helikon Gallery and Studios is co-hosting this group art show with Abend Gallery. The mashup exhibit will tackle the theme of loneliness and how it relates to pain, isolation and solitude. Come see what artists like Rebecca Mason Adams, Tom Bagshaw, Jessica Gordon have to offer on the subject.
Groundhog Day Movie Party
North Gate Taphouse
6:30 p.m. Thursday, free
There's a new taphouse on the south side of town, which has a gorgeous patio boasting wide-open views. But on February 2, all eyes will be on the screen inside, which will be showing Groundhog Day, a Bill Murray classic. This is the ideal time to check out this watering hole, sample brews from its local taps, grab some treats from the food truck, and enjoy a free movie.
Related Location
3675 Wynkoop St.
Denver, CO 80216
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Stand Up! the Workshop - Comedy Showcase
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:00pm
-
These Jokes Are for You (W/ Denver Comedy Champion Nathan Lund)
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 8:00pm
-
Michael Winslow
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 9:45pm
-
Cherry Creek Theatre: "Red Hot and Cole"
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!