Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 9-12

Amber Blais on Shotguns and Love Affairs With Sandwiches at Raconteur Denver


Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, January 9-12

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 5:45 a.m.
By Alex Brown
You might meet the love of your life at Ratio Beerworks this week.
Andy Thomas
Andy Thomas
January is off to a good start, with plenty of opportunities for free fun. This week you can celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, get hilariously romantic or help bring back an old art form. Check the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.

Colorado Symphony Honors Dr. Martin Luther King
Boettcher Concert Hall
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, free
Andres Lopez will conduct the twentieth annual tribute concert to MLK, with selections including Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait." Four local humanitarians will be honored for their efforts during the evening. All seating is general admission, and tickets are available at the Colorado Symphony box office. Find out more at coloradosympony.org.

Dirty Laundry Dating Show
Ratio Beerworks
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
We may live in the age of the Internet, but that doesn't mean you have to date on it. Find romance the way your parents did: Meet your future mate in a bar. The Dirty Laundry Dating Show makes it fun, with comedians playing matchmaker as contestants vie for a shot at a date with a special someone. But sparks could fly in the audience as well.

Letter Writing Night: Speak Out
McNichols Building
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Warm Cookies of the Revolution celebrates the lost art of letter writing — another victim of the Internet. Hear the history behind some of the most important letters ever written; learn how to craft your own covering such topics as homelessness, immigration and politics; even find out how to become a pen pal with someone behind bars. A Denver City Council rep as well as Westword editor Patricia Calhoun will discuss the effectiveness of putting pen to paper — or at least sending an e-mail to support your cause. Resolve in 2017 to help bring back the letter.

Alex Brown
Ratio Beerworks
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

ratiobeerworks.com

McNichols Building
144 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

720-865-4220

mcnicholsbuilding.com

Boettcher Concert Hall
14th St & Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-7876

www.coloradosymphony.org

