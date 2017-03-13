menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, March 13-16

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, March 13-16

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Photographs by Lisa Kereszi and Benjamin Donaldson, on display at the Dikeou Collection this week.
Photographs by Lisa Kereszi and Benjamin Donaldson, on display at the Dikeou Collection this week.
The Dikeou Collection Facebook
This week's events focus on education, from elementary to ivy league. We're looking to the future of the United States' school system and rockin' shoppin', and chatting up some wildly accomplished artists. Check out the Westword calendar to see what else you can learn this week.

Most Likely to Succeed
Sie FilmCenter
6:45 p.m. Tuesday, free
All families should see Most Likely to Succeed, a documentary that looks at 21st-century education. It turns out that the way most of us went to school turns out to be an archaic model compared to what this film explores at a San Diego high school. It's an eye-opener, sure to make you want to do school all over again. Space is limited, so get there early.

Play a little pinball between shopping and the rock show at 3 Kings.EXPAND
Play a little pinball between shopping and the rock show at 3 Kings.
Aaron Thackeray

Crafts and Drafts
3 Kings Tavern
6 p.m. Thursday, free
At this event, audiences will enjoy a craft fair, live music and, since it's at a bar, plenty of booze. Browse the art and handmade goods from local crafters for the first part of the night, and rock out to Johnny Friendly, Oroya and special guests later on.

Visiting Artists Lisa Kereszi and Benjamin Donaldson
Dikeou Collection
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Dikeou is celebrating Month of Photography in a big way with photographers from Yale. Not only are these artists ivy league-affiliated, but you may have seen their work in places like the Met, the Whitney Museum of American Art or Time magazine. Lisa Kereszi and Benjamin Donaldson will discuss their work and the Denver Art Museum’s curator of photography, Eric Paddock — a rather interesting character himself — will facilitate a conversation with the crowd.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
