Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, March 20-23

Spend an evening discussing women in the music industry with SuCh and many more this week. SuCH Facebook

Let's give a special shout-out to nature and women as we enjoy this week's round of the best free events. We'll be in the presence of a chef on her way to celebrity, take a tour of a new National Monument and hear from local women musicians. It's a busy week, so check out the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Live Viewing Party with Chef Heather

Mile High Station

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, free

Let's root for a local as Denver culinary creative, Chef Heather takes on the Chopped challenge. We'll start the evening off meeting the chef and mingling around the cash bar. The show goes live at 8 p.m. and we'll see just how competitive our hometown hero is. Afterward, Hazardous Tofu will fire up the party. Make sure to RSVP here.

Discover Bears Ears - An Interactive Film Experience

Patagonia

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

You might not be able to get out of town for spring break, but this little event will more than suffice. Join ultra-runner, Luke Nelson on a 360 degree interactive film tour of Bear Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. It's an amazing section of the world featuring majestic buttes, sacred cliff dwellings and two bear-ear shaped mesas the area is named after. Grab a brew, some snacks and put on the provided goggles to transport yourself on a tour, through Nelson's eyes.

Panel Discussion: Female Artists in the Music Industry

Swallow Hill

6 p.m. Thursday, free

Dive into an important conversation with local women musicians discussing the challenges of gender in the industry. Hear from Megan Burtt, Tanya Shylock, Molly Zackary, SuCH, Bonnie Sims and more as they discuss how gender, race and sexuality have impacted their artistic careers and promote ways of making the music industry more inclusive of women. Enjoy musical performances after this event.

